After 3.5 hours and four separate motions, a split Lake Havasu City Council settled on a plan to address recent large increases in sewer bills for residents of apartments, condos and other multifamily complexes.
However, councilmembers who supported the change say it is meant as a temporary fix and the entire council appeared to agree that the utility rates will need to be revisited again in the future.
All of the councilmembers said they support providing relief for residents of multifamily housing complexes who were surprised by bills two or even three times higher than they had been previously paid for sewer services. But the council was split about how to address the issue, which has come to light over the past couple of months after the new utility rates instituted by the City Council for both water and sewer went into effect on July 1.
“The council as a whole seemed to have interest in at least having a discussion about what options might look like to provide some relief,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “So we had a robust discussion about what those options might look like.”
Ultimately the council narrowly approved, by a 4-3 vote, a motion by Councilmember Jim Dolan that offered more relief to multifamily complexes than was in city staff’s original proposal. However, it stopped short of completely throwing out the new rates adopted by council back in May – a plan that was favored by some councilmembers and many of the multifamily owners, operators, and tenants who spoke during the public hearing.
Dolan said he felt that something had to be done to immediately address the steep increase for apartments and multifamily housing.
“We definitely have an issue with doubling and tripling people’s bills,” Dolan said. “We have to give relief to that and I think it is a working process. We put things in place and make adjustments to fix them and dial them in the way that they need to be. I think we had to make that decision last night.”
But Dolan also said that he sees the revision as a temporary fix that will need to be reexamined further and possibly adjusted again.
“The whole point of this was the HOAs can’t pass this cost on [immediately], so we have to give them time to catch up,” he said. “But they are going to have to pay their fair share. Now, what their fair share is we have had some good discussions about and I think we still need to have good discussions about it.”
The adopted motion will reduce the monthly base sewer charge for apartments by $20 per unit - from $48.67 to $28.67 - and reduce the sewer base charge by $30 per month per unit for condos and other multifamily developments from $48.67 to $18.67.
The base charge for RV parks was also revised from $24.34 per space per month down to $9.34. Additionally, the maximum sewer bill for multifamily complexes was capped at $40 per unit, which is a reduction of almost $25. The council also approved reinstituting the use of sewer meters to measure flows for multifamily facilities that have already paid to have the meters installed. Those meters allow the city to measure the actual flow into the sewer, rather than relying on estimates based on water use as is done for customers without a sewer meter.
All of the changes were instituted retroactively to July 1, 2021, so affected customers bills since July 1 will be reviewed and adjusted. Another part of the motion declared an emergency which allows the changes to take effect immediately rather than going through the usual process for setting utility rates. That process involves a 60 day notice be publically provided, followed by two public hearings.
One of the city’s consultants - Kevin Burnett with Willdan Financial Services - told the council that the numbers proposed and adopted during the meeting had not been analyzed yet, so he was unable to say what the financial impact would be. He advised the council to revisit the decision soon, once the consultants and staff are able to examine the changes more closely and to make sure that the numbers work out as they should.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Michele Lin and Cameron Moses cast the dissenting votes.
Concerns, comments and discussion
Campbell had previously motioned to table the changes to the sewer rate entirely, and revert to the water and sewer rates that were in place prior to July 1 until the council and staff can go back over all the information. She said she has concerns about the original rate study presented last spring, and said the new rates appear to already be producing more money than they are supposed to be. That motion was supported by both Lin and Moses but failed on a 4-3 vote.
City Attorney Kelly Garry said she wasn’t sure whether or not Campbell’s motion would be legal, at least as an emergency declaration, because reverting to the previous utility rates would cause some residents rates to increase, noting that such increases usually require more extensive public notice beforehand.
During the meeting, multiple councilmembers said that when they were originally looking at the rates they believed that the base rates for multifamily properties would be charged per complex – as is done with water meters for city water services – rather than per unit. Campbell said because there were misunderstandings during the original adoption the council should go back to the drawing board.
“We should have done our due diligence, stopped the rate study, and retro-ed the rates back to July 1, and literally taken a deeper look at these numbers,” she said. “Or better yet, have the staff and the consultants do their due diligence and bring it back to us.”
Campbell said she also questioned the accuracy of the utility rate study itself – specifically mentioning concerns about the amount of revenue the study says will be needed to operate and maintain the system over the next five years. She also said that last year’s water and sewer revenues came in higher than budgeted, so she suspects that the new rates may be generating more money than anticipated as well.
“I don’t believe we got the information that we actually needed,” Campbell said. “Last night I believe it was the due diligence of the staff and consultants to go back to fix this mess, and come back with a solution.”
Sheehy said he supported Dolan’s motion that eventually passed because he felt it was important to provide relief immediately.
“State statute does not allow us to increase rates for anybody without giving 60 days’ notice, so if that was the option that was implemented it would violate state statute and also not provide immediate relief,” he said.
A standing room only crowd was on hand for the discussion, and about 21 people spoke during the public comment period in addition to five letters submitted. Nearly all of the comments were on the need to lower the bills for multifamily residences although two commenters argued against revising those rates. Many of the citizens gathered appeared to support Campbell’s plan to revert back to the utility rate in effect prior to July, and to reexamine the utility rate study by Willdan and the council’s approach to the rates.
City Manager Jess Knudson said staff will be speaking with councilmembers, both in public settings and one-on-one, to get a better feel for what the city’s next steps should be. But he said for now the rates appear to be set for the rest of the year.
The utility rates, as adopted by council back in May, include built in rate increases each year that go into effect on Sept. 1. Knudson said the plan is to keep an eye on the actual revenues produced and costs incurred to make sure they match.
Implementation
Knudson said Wednesday that staff has already started the process of implementing the changes approved by council the night before, but he noted that there are lots of properties in the city that are affected.
Since the council’s action was instituted retroactively back to July 1, Knudson said the plan is to go back through the bills for all of those properties and determine the difference between what was paid and how much the customer would be billed with the updated rates. He said the difference will be credited to the customer’s account and applied to future utility bills.
