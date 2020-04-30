Kingman Police detectives lended their assistance to investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation this week with the arrest of a man wanted for questioning in a 2019 homicide case.
Samuel R. Johnson, 33, was staying in a Kingman hotel room when police contacted him Monday. Johnson allegedly agreed to go with officers to the Kingman Police Department for questioning.
According to police, Johnson was a road truck driver based out of Kingman, who was wanted for the alleged homicide which took place in Hickman County, Tennessee, on Thanksgiving.
After questioning by Kingman detectives, Johnson was booked into Mohave County Jail on a fugitive from justice hold.
As of Thursday, Johnson was awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
