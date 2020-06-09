The Lake Havasu City Council came another step closer to closing the book on the budget for next year as it voted unanimously to adopt both its tentative budget and the Capital Improvement Plan at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The City Council voted 6-0 to adopt both the CIP and the tentative budget. There were no changes made to the CIP since it was originally presented to City Council at a work session in early May, but the tentative budget had a few adjustments including the addition of the $6.4 million the city has been promised from the AZCARES Fund. City Manager Jess Knudson also announced that through direction from council he is working to move up implementing results of the positional analysis study four to five months earlier than had previously been discussed at the work session.
“Based on the marching orders that I received I’ve tried to work out the logistics of how we can make that happen in a timeframe that is much sooner than Jan. 1,” Knudson told the council. “Right now we can’t really reallocate resources for just the logistics to do it on July 1, but we are working really hard to see what we can do for Aug. 1 or Sept. 1. Right there is the timeframe and we are working really hard. So now staff can move forward with that target date in mind.”
In order to help pay for implementation earlier than originally planned, Knudson said city employees will have to cancel step increases – annual raises for employees – for one year during the implementation. Knudson pointed out that not all employees are currently below market rate, so the implementation and delayed raises will affect different employees throughout the organization much differently during the first year.
“Some employees are going to be on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of the adjustment, as opposed to a normal year when the same kind of increase takes place where everybody gets a 3 or 4 percent increase,” Knudson said. “But at the end of the day, we will be able to look at all of our employees in the face and say that you are paid at market.”
Knudson said he is still working out all the details prior to the City Council’s vote on the final budget, but said implementing the study early will likely require the use of some one-time funds.
“We can utilize about $400,000 of the AZCARES dollars that we have identified,” Knudson said. “Those are one-time dollars, we can’t be using those dollars for ongoing expenses, but we can use it for implementation. Next year we have to prepare to absorb that into the budget for Lake Havasu City. If we can’t then we are in trouble. That is my job to take a look at that over the next couple weeks.”
Following the work session in May when implementing the positional analysis study was first discussed, council members all said it was a top priority that should be implemented as soon as possible. Councilmembers Gordon Groat and Michelle Lin went so far as to say they wouldn’t vote to support a budget that didn’t include market corrections for at least the police and fire departments prior to 2021. But both Groat and Lin appeared to be satiated by the effort to move ahead with implementation by the end of the summer. Groat thanked Knudson for being forthcoming and honest throughout the discussions.
“A lot of people wanted to hear that the adjustment would take effect at the beginning of the budget. From the moment our finance department and the city manager knew that the City Council had a priority to get this adjusted as soon as possible, they moved on it,” Groat said. “The reality is it is a very big job. It would go off on July 1 if we could.”
The FY 2020-21 Tentative Budget includes a total of about $166.3 million in spending. Now that it has been adopted, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen explained that the numbers can still be adjusted and moved around, but the final budget cannot be larger than the tentative budget adopted Tuesday.
According to state statute, cities are not allowed to spend more money than they have budgeted for the year. So the high total budget number reflects a best case scenario of a quick economic recovery from covid in Havasu, and would allow the city to spend accordingly if that comes to pass. There are several mechanisms within the 2020-21 budget designed to buy the city more time before deciding when and if to pull the trigger on many of the items contained within the budget, however.
Most of the new spending approved as part of the tentative budget is included as Plan B items, which the city has penciled in to begin on Jan. 1 rather than at the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
“Without knowing what the next month our week was going to look like, we put together this crazy budget that allows for a 20 percent decrease in the revenues and allows for an increase in revenues depending on where we come out of this with covid and all these other things,” Knudson said.
The budget will be reviewed one more time with a public hearing during the June 23 City Council meeting. After that public hearing, the council will vote to adopt the final budget.
The CIP identifies $76.2 million in city projects over the course of the next five years, about $18.7 million of which is scheduled for next year. During the budget work session in May, Public Works Director Greg Froslie said the CIP incorporates a higher percentage of grant funding than most of the city’s past plans. The CIP also has eliminated or delayed all CIP projects from the general fund in FY 2020-21, except for carryover projects that were started and funded in FY 2019-20 and were not completed.
