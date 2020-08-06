During the height of the coronavirus pandemic the community rallied around Havasu Regional Medical Center’s many employees to show appreciation for their efforts.
In the last couple weeks of July the Havasu Covid-19 Task Force, made up of local medical professionals, organized what it called a Gratitude Campaign which sent hundreds of cards along with gift baskets, food and other swag to every department at the hospital from the administration to the janitorial staff. It is the latest of multiple community efforts and actions to show support for healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of covid-19 for months.
“Our community continues to show how caring and compassionate they are every day,” said hospital spokeswoman Jeni Coke. “HRMC employees have been recipients of numerous treats, meals and tokens of appreciation throughout the pandemic. The show of support and appreciation overall has been so important to employee morale and resilience during these times.”
Dr. Khamrainie Persaud said July was a particularly difficult month for local healthcare workers as positive cases mounted and deaths due to covid-19 peaked.
“All the hospitals in Arizona were getting full and our hospital was getting full,” Persaud said. “I have a lot of colleagues who work at the hospital and I know a lot of the nurses and the doctors there. They were telling me that they are exhausted… Just overall, you could tell everyone was just getting a little brow beaten. So I really wanted to do something to let the workers know they are really appreciated.”
She said she got the idea for the campaign when a patient sent her a thank you card that she received on a particularly bad day.
“It just immediately uplifted my day,” Persaud said. “So I figured, what if we did this on a grander scale?”
So Persaud put out a post on Facebook in mid-July asking for cards and donations and she said it just snowballed from there.
Over the next couple weeks the task force received hundreds of handmade cards and lots of local businesses also reached out to see what they could do. Persaud estimated that about 25 to 30 local businesses and many more individuals donated flowers, fruit baskets, dental supplies, food and any other swag that they could think of.
Persaud said the task force collected the donations and coordinated with the hospital administration to deliver them to different departments in the facility every day. Persaud said all 40 departments got a little something during the campaign.
“It was absolutely amazing to see the outpouring of love – especially the hand written cards,” Persaud said. “People actually cut and pasted, they used stickers and stencils and actually handwrote out, ‘Thanks for everything you are doing.’ I think that was truly amazing.”
Persaud said she received a lot of text messages from staff at HRMC telling her how much the gesture from the community improved their spirits.
“The nurses were telling me that just by receiving one of these handwritten cards it immediately gave them the energy to keep going,” Persaud said. “They had huge smiles on their faces. All the positive energy that the community was sending to the hospital staff really helped to get them through some tough times.”
