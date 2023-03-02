A California man is awaiting trial on murder charges in the 2005 death of a Canadian woman in Lake Havasu City. Now, prosecutors are seeking to use testimony from possible victims of domestic violence by the defendant to make their case.
According to prosecutors, two female acquaintances of defendant Stacy Childs, 61, are willing to testify as to possible violent or threatening behavior exhibited by the defendant prior to his arrest last year. Prosecutors say that testimony may present motive by Childs to kill the victim, as well as intent, and knowledge of how to do so.
Almost 20 years ago, 45-year-old Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow was found deceased in her hotel room on London Bridge Road, as the result of what investigators believed to be forced asphyxiation. That crime remained unsolved as of 2018, when the case was reopened for investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s cold case unit. But last April, investigators linked DNA evidence found beneath the victim’s fingernails to determine the identity of her possible killer - 60-year-old Stacy Childs, of Santa Cruz.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office submitted a Feb. 24 motion for the court to allow testimony by acquaintances of Childs’ - including testimony from a woman who reportedly dated Childs from 2004 to 2005. Those witnesses will not be named by Today’s News-Herald.
Mohave County prosecutors made contact with Childs’ former girlfriend last month, after months of searching. According to her testimony, Childs attempted to strangle her during an argument at a motel in Flagstaff in 2004, after traveling there from Havasu. Renters in a nearby motel room contacted law enforcement in reference to that incident. According to the witness, she told responding officers that the incident had been resolved, out of fear of retaliation by Childs.
Prosecutors say the witness is also expected to testify that Childs traveled to Las Vegas in early April of 2005, at around the time of Kalow’s death.
According to the Feb. 24 motion, the witness’ testimony would show jurors a pattern of violent behavior by Childs, as well as an apparent history of strangulation as a means of violence toward others.
The second witness to be introduced by prosecutors for consideration at Childs’ trial will be a former roommate, who lived with the defendant in 2018. According to prosecutors, that witness is expected to testify that Childs often made threats of violence toward her while they lived together, until she feared for her safety while living in her own home.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Childs has been convicted of 12 previous felonies in California, including a range of offenses from exhibiting a deadly weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, transportation of a controlled substance, inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. And at the time of Kalow’s death in early April, 2005, prosecutors say that Childs was known to be in the Lake Havasu City area.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives collaborated with California authorities on April 26, and served a warrant for Childs’ arrest at his home in Santa Cruz. Childs was extradited to Mohave County Jail two weeks later, where he remained in custody on $1 million bond as of this week.
Childs is expected to stand trial on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Barbara Kalow starting April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.