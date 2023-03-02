Stacy Childs

Stacy Childs

A California man is awaiting trial on murder charges in the 2005 death of a Canadian woman in Lake Havasu City. Now, prosecutors are seeking to use testimony from possible victims of domestic violence by the defendant to make their case.

According to prosecutors, two female acquaintances of defendant Stacy Childs, 61, are willing to testify as to possible violent or threatening behavior exhibited by the defendant prior to his arrest last year. Prosecutors say that testimony may present motive by Childs to kill the victim, as well as intent, and knowledge of how to do so.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.