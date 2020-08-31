Coronavirus testing began Friday at the Arizona State Prison complex in Golden Valley. While a high number of negative results could go far in establishing a low percentage of positive cases in Mohave County, a possible high number could undo efforts by the county to reduce those numbers.
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, coronavirus testing was planned throughout this weekend for about 3,300 inmates at an Arizona state correctional facility in Golden Valley. If prison testing yields a large percentage of negative cases, those numbers could cast Mohave County in a positive light in conditions imposed by the Arizona Department of Health Services on businesses’ ability to reopen. But the reverse is also true, Burley said.
“This is a private prison,” Burley said. “If there are positive cases, they would be reported back to our county. It could go either way in positive and negative percentages … if the number of positive cases is low (at the prison) it can benefit us.”
Burley says the Arizona Department of Health Services is still determining whether testing results from prisons – which are already required under Arizona law to maintain sanitary conditions, and which receive inmates already previously quarantined at county facilities – should be reflected in coronavirus metrics used for determining when and if county businesses may reopen.
“There are conversations taking place,” Burley told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in a Thursday meeting. “They’re considering the option of possibly removing prison numbers from the county data, and Pinal County is concerned about their numbers increasing as a result. The prison is a controlled environment … but we also have a lack of control over the number of cases inside.”
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, testing results in the prison could skew Mohave County’s data either way. As of late last week, Mohave County has tested more than 16,442 residents for the coronavirus since the crisis began, with 3,526 positive results. During the week of Aug. 9, state health officials reported that 9.5% of tested coronavirus cases yielded positive results. County health officials said this week that if that number remains below 10% until next Thursday, Mohave County businesses could reopen with moderate restrictions.
But with 3,300 more tests planned at the prison facility, too high a number of positive cases could raise the county’s positivity rate to “substantial” under Arizona guidelines – and could reverse all of Mohave County’s recent progress in reopening businesses.
“At our county jail, staff have done an exemplary job of sampling, testing and isolating possible cases,” Elters said. “We do not have similar control at the prison. Until we get an answer we’re satisfied with, I would urge the board of supervisors to follow through with ADHS, the governor’s office and the Legislature to ensure however they handle it, it won’t set us back.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, the Arizona State Prison in Golden Valley isn’t alone this month, as all correctional facilities throughout the state undergo similar inmate testing procedures.
“The (Golden Valley) prison isn’t a hot spot,” Gould said Friday. “All of them are going to be tested. The state is basing their requirements on the percentage of positive test results, and we haven’t been testing people who are well. A lot of people are afraid bad tests from the prison could set us back.”
Gould says the crisis has taken a toll on Mohave County residents, after months of shutdowns by order of the Arizona Governor’s Office.
“I think the public has had it with the shutdown,” Gould said. “People just want to get back to normal. We’ve lost 30% of our GDP, and the way governors throughout the country have handled the crisis … most people are disgusted with the whole thing.”
A telephone call to Golden Valley’s Arizona State Prison facility was not returned as of Friday afternoon.
