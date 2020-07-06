A Texas man was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Rotary Community Park after hours.
Diosdado Sanchez-Castaneda, 18, was sitting in front of his friend’s car in the parking lot of Rotary Park just before midnight on Friday, July 3, after the park had closed. He allegedly told officers that he and a friend were visiting from Texas and would be sleeping in the car that night.
According to the report, officers smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding three plastic black bottles containing the drug. Sanchez claimed them as his own, and was released on scene after a criminal citation was given.
