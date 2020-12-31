It’s now illegal in the state of Arizona to hold a mobile communications device — or for a person to support such a device with their body — while driving.
It is also against the law to read, write or send text messages while driving, or to scroll through social media or record handheld videos while driving.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, officers have educated the public since the bill was signed into law in April 2019.
“Our officers are already trained to look for reckless driving behaviors and other traffic infractions,” Gray said this week. “The new law will not require any additional training. Our officers will take enforcement action when necessary if anyone is observed to be driving recklessly. Our goal is to keep our community roadways safe for everyone.”
Under the law, drivers are still able to use GPS route-guidance functions while driving, and will be allowed to engage in hands-free calling while driving. The use of a mobile phone while driving is also permitted in the case of an emergency, to summon help, or to report a crime.
The law, which was passed by the Arizona legislature as HB 2318 last year, received support from legislators and Gov. Ducey following the 2019 death of Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend.
Townsend, who was struck by Salt River resident Jerry Sanstead in a motor vehicle accident in January 2019. Prosecutors filed an indictment against Sanstead this year on charges of manslaughter, after investigators learned he had been texting at the time of the accident.
Officer Townsend’s mother, Toni Townsend, welcomed the law’s passage in 2019.
“Distracted driving has to stop,” Townsend said. “We feel the pain every day of losing Clayton. We hope this much-needed reform can save the lives of countless others moving forward.”
Penalties for violating the state’s “hands-free” law will be subject to fines as high as $150 for a first offense, plus court fees. Those found guilty of subsequent violations can be fined as much as $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.