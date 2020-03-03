Lake Havasu City’s best chefs are bringing heat to the kitchen this Thursday evening, but there can only be one who tops the rest.
The 8th Annual Havasu Top Chef & Wine Tasting Event will be held at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center on March 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The eight chefs, representing restaurants around the city, will have to think on their feet as each round presents mystery items to prepare in a limited amount of time with the pressure of a large audience.
The chefs hail from Havasu Regional Medical Center, Nautical Beachfront Resort, College Street Brewhouse & Pub, The Refuge, Four Clovers Restaurant, Boat House Grill, and Mudshark.
Tickets for the event are $65 per person in advance and $75 per person at the door. Samples will be served, and the event will include wine and beer tastings and auctions.
For more information, please contact the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association at 928-577-7873.
MEET THE CHEFS
Thomas Borne
Boat House Grill
His hobbies include camping, fishing and watching his Patriots play football. His wife’s favorite dish is his chicken fettuccine or his chicken marsala.
Tiffiny Taylor
College Street
She grew up in Havasu and graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. Her specialties are baking and cuisine. She’s worked with Gary since 2012.
Gary Chacon
College Street
He learned to cook in Denver, CO, and has been cooking for 30 years. He moved to Havasu in 2011 with his wife. He specializes in Southwest and European dishes.
John Andreola
The Nautical Resort
Growing up in an Italian family, he loved cooking as a child. His career began in New Jersey, and he landed in Havasu in 2013. His staff say he always wears a smile.
Wendy Jordan
The Nautical Resort
She grew up in Redondo Beach, CA, and graduated from LA Harbor College. She moved to Havasu last year and has been a member of the Turtle Grille team since July.
Daniel Lynn
Four Clovers
He’s been cooking professionally for 8 years and specializes in vegetarian cuisine and vegan baking. His ties to Ireland make him excited to cook the food of his ancestors.
Jonathan Jimenez
Four Clovers
Daniel describes Jonathan as an up-and-coming chef who is destined for stardom. He’s currently a student of the industry and his family inspired him to cook.
Dusty Turpin
Havasu Regional Medical Center
Dustry was born and raised in Havasu. He is currently studying culinary arts and works as a chef at the Havasu Regional Medical Center. He loves food and boats.
Trula Hepner
Havasu Regional Medical Center
She is an east coast transplant, and she’s lived in Havasu for two years. She currently works as the Director of Food and Nutrition Services at HRMC.
Ben Groeger
Mudshark
He enjoys the outdoors and has completed several races and triathlons. Traveling is also something he enjoys — and eating. Ben has two children.
