Within the last decade Black Friday sales started creeping into Thanksgiving Day as holiday sales started kicking off a few hours after Thanksgiving dinner. But that trend has changed abruptly this year.
The shift is notably underscored by Walmart CEO John Furner’s announcement in July that Walmart stores nationwide will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in 30 years. In the press release, Furner acknowledged that it has been a trying year and thanked the company’s employees for their hard work, while announcing they would have the holiday off.
Through the late summer and early fall other national retailers have announced similar closures, citing their desire for employees and customers to enjoy the holiday with family. In Havasu, national retailers closed for Thanksgiving include JC Penney, Dillard’s, Bealle’s, Ross, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Walgreens, PetSmart, and Game Stop.
Other retailers such as Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Costco and Best Buy also planned to close for Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile a handful of national retailers in Havasu will remain open on Thanksgiving this year including Big Lots, Family Dollar, and CVS.
Most locally owned businesses are following their normal Thanksgiving operations this year. Down in the English Village that means shops like Havasu Gear, Bombora Beachwear, and London Bridge Candle Factory will all be closed for Thanksgiving, as usual. Beach House, which opened its doors a couple days after Thanksgiving last year, will also be closed all day during its first Thanksgiving.
Havasu Hardware said it will also be closed for the holiday.
Meanwhile Village Gifts & Souvenirs will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Owner Cynthia, who declined to give her last name, said her store is open every day of the year.
“If I just stay home I’ll just eat,” she said with a laugh.
Although many businesses in the English Village will be closed, Cynthia says there is typically a pretty good crowd along the channel on Thanksgiving when the weather is nice. With lots of big box stores closing up shop this Thanksgiving, Cynthia said there may be even more foot traffic than usual.
“I’m hoping that they will want something to do and at least walk down and enjoy the bridge,” she said. “I’m thinking that might be the case.”
Take One Rentals said it also plans to be open on Thanksgiving, but will only be doing half day or full day rentals and reservations are required.
