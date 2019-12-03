Don’t touch that dial.
Storms over the Thanksgiving holiday caused extensive damage to microwave equipment and at least one building in the Hualapai Mountains, effectively knocking out more than a dozen sub-channels of the Mohave County Television Improvement District.
The district is the only one of its kind in the U.S., used by Mohave County to offer antenna television reception to residents in the county’s remote and mountainous regions. Thanks to recent weather conditions, however, those residents will have to wait to see their full array of television stations returned to working order.
According to Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, the district’s signal originates in the Hualapai Mountains, meaning that signal loss in that location affects reception throughout the entire county. The equipment, Hendrix said, is kept under a maintenance contract already budgeted by the county, and there is no expected added cost for its repair.
Mohave County officials say the district is working with its equipment manufacturer to find a solution. While officials hope the network will be restored by Wednesday evening, a worst-case scenario could prolong repairs until Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.