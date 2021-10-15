Thank you for reading!
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
CLICK HERE TO LOGIN
Sunny. High 83F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 2:12 am
Chad Nelson of The A Team announced his company put more than 100 properties into escrow at the same time. In a social media post, Nelson said his team achieved the milestone sales goal Thursday with 101 properties and 169 sides.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
One of the Western Arizona Humane Society’s biggest charity fundraisers returned S…
La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rudd is coming home Wednesday afternoon in a …
WASHINGTON – Covid-19 vaccinations have saved an estimated 1,000 lives in Arizona …
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.