Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona announced Thursday that the A Team, a Lake Havasu City-based team of Realtors, was ranked No. 1 in the top 10 large teams with four or more members based on gross commission income for 2019 throughout Arizona in the Coldwell Banker system. The A Team also received Coldwell Banker Realty’s International President’s Elite award.
“Congratulations to Chad and his appropriately named team, the A Team,” said Greg Hollman, president of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona, in a news release. “They set and achieve a high standard of excellence and service, which earned them this recognition!” In 2018, the A Team was the top real estate team in Lake Havasu City based on most units sold and the most volume of sales in Lake Havasu City, and they were number one in transactions for 2016 and 2017. The A Team is led by Chad Nelson. The team includes Cindy Buonauro, transaction coordinator, Jodie Case, listing and marketing manager, and Lisa Pender, operations manager. The sales team includes Dan Coonis, Cindy Dionne, Lisa Doyle, Donna Edwards, Allie Irvine, Amy King, Megan Lowry, Lisa McGregor, Christie Mills, Amanda Privett, Holly Skelton and Lynne Ticknor. Active in his community, Nelson is the scoutmaster of troop 89 for the Boys Scouts and a commissioner for the planning and zoning commission for Lake Havasu City.
