“The Ballad of Arizona,” is billed as an engaging evening of music, video and storytelling. The free event is at 7 p.m. March 10 in the gym at the Lake Havasu City campus of Arizona State University.
The program is presented by Jay Craváth, composer, writer, and scholar in the field of music and Indigenous studies. He is joined by Dan Shilling, former director of AZ Humanities. The event is hosted by the Lake Havasu Museum of History. No tickets are required.
The AZ Humanities AZ Speaks website compares the show to “A Prairie Home Companion” with an Arizona twist. The program is an exploration of Arizona’s cultural history and natural diversity. Stories include the Buffalo Soldiers, dude ranch history, the Code Talkers, forester Aldo Leopold, Japanese-American internment, famous cattle drives and the assassination of reporter Don Bolles.
A reception for Lake Havasu Museum of History members is in the gym from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Not-yet-members may attend for $5.
For more information about “The Ballad of Arizona,” call the museum at 928-854-4938.
