Classes are back in session in Lake Havasu City, but some students won’t be returning to the typical classroom setting.
Between 50 to 70 students in Havasu are enrolled in Prenda microschools for the 2021-2022 school year. Microschools or learning pods as they are sometimes called are small classes of five to 10 students who meet in person under the supervision of a “guide,” as Prenda instructors are called.
The microschool receives its funding by partnering with EdKey, the parent company to Sequoia Choice Charter School, to enroll their Arizona microschool students. EdKey then receives charter school funding from the state and pays Prenda, which in turn pays its guides. Prenda also has a similar agreement with the charter school Freedom Prep Academy.
Prenda, which has 400 microschools across the country, was founded in 2018, but according to Prenda public relations consultant Annie Vogt, microschools gained a lot of popularity in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have become an increasingly popular alternative education option obviously with the pandemic and the uncertainty that covid has caused with families anxious about returning to the classroom,” Vogt said.
At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Melody Larson, who opened the first microschool in Havasu, says that there were 13 to 14 guides in the town and a 120 students enrolled in microschools. That number has gone down to seven guides and about 50 to 70 teachers.
It seems that some of the students who attended Prenda schools in 2020 came from the Lake Havasu Unified School District, who at the time was facing criticism for its covid-19 mitigation protocols. In September 2020, LHUSD reported that they had 230 fewer students than it did the previous year.
However enrollment numbers have bounced back for LHUSD with the start of this school year.
Larson is a former public school teacher of 12 years who taught sixth grade at Starline Elementary before opening the microschool. Larson had already been planning a career shake up when she came across Prenda online.
“I thought wow, this is interesting, this is different,” Larson said. “…I watched all the videos, I read the articles, I checked out their website to make sure it was legitimate and it was. It checked all the boxes.”
One of the things that attracted Larson to Prenda was the small class sizes that allowed her to form a deeper connection with her students and focus on their specific needs.
“I have had students in the past that were really far ahead in math and they were getting bored because there was a lot of kids in class that didn’t understand,” Larson said. “So you have spend so much time and energy trying to get the other kids to understand meanwhile that student is bored.”
A typical day at Larson’s school doesn’t look too different from a typical day at any other school, she says. Students arrive at Larson’s house for the start of the day at 7:30 a.m. They say the pledge and Larson makes any necessary announcements before they get together for a team building activity.
“It’s a chance for the kids to get to know each other better or just learn how to work well with each other,” Larson explained.
After the connection activity, as Prenda calls it, the students then go around in a circle and say what their goal is for the day.
“Let’s say it’s math,” Larson said. “They say what program they are working in and they might say today my goal is to get to 30 percent of seventh grade math.”
The students then go and enter their goal into Prenda World, the software used by the microschool company to help track student progress, and work on subjects like math, language and writing.
When students finish with that they then rejoin as a group for a “discussion, debate or exploration” for science or history topics.
Larson’s students also get the chance during the day for recess and they finish each day with a group meeting to discuss either their success or failures from the day.
Students at microschools are required to take state benchmarks and the AzMerit test like other Arizona students and Larson says they use the results from those tests to determine what areas of their education they need to focus on.
“Based on those benchmark results we sit down with the student and parent and we figure out which programs will meet their needs the best,” Larson said. “If there is a child who is in seventh grade but they tested at a fourth grade math level they would start in fourth grade math so they could fill all of those educational gaps.”
Larson says that because Prenda microschool leaders are guides and not technically teachers, state test results are sent out by Sequoia Choice or Freedom Prep directly to student’s parents.
Larson says that local microschool students enrolled through Freedom Prep scored higher on last year’s state test than the state average.
It is not just all academics at these microschools though — Larson along with other guides, have gotten their students together for dances, field trips and other classic school events.
“We didn’t want the kids to miss out on the social aspect of school because there is only five to 10 kids in each microschool,” Larson said. “So our goal was to bring all these microschools together for these events.”
While Prenda believes that it’s offering a legitimate alternative schooling option for students, its arrangement with EdKey has attracted the attention of the Arizona Attorney General. According to an April report from the Arizona Republic the state AG has launched an investigation into the relationship between the two companies after charter watchdog Jim Hall filed a complaint with the attorney’s office. According to the Republic the Attorney General office said it can neither confirm nor deny that an investigation is underway.
“I think parents should have the flexibility to choose which school fits their child the best,” Larson said. “Some kids do really well in public schools, some do well in charter schools and some do well at homeschool. I think they are equally important.
(1) comment
Love this idea!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.