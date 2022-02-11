The Borrowers have been rocking Lake Havasu City with fresh sounds for years, and they just released a brand new set of songs that continue to capture an alternative rock vibe.
“Fall Out of the Sky is a mix of nostalgic sounds and new ideas that resonates on a deep emotional level,” The Borrowers said.
The band — which includes Marin, Jacob Hoffman, Elliot Seidel and Dylan Barnick — carries a strong early 2000s rock influence with classic rock tendencies and influence from Marin’s musical theater background.
“Think The Killers meets Journey meets Stephen Sondheim — without ever getting caught in the trap of imitation,” the band said.
The album was released on Friday, ahead of their Winterfest performance today at 11 a.m.
Fall Out of the Sky was produced, mixed and mastered by Daryl Lamont. Marin wrote the songs, and backup vocals were provided by Grace Arts cast members Erin McIntyre and Alyson Chapin. The album will be toured by a slightly different ensemble that will include Colton Miller on drums, Jeremy Arnold on bass, and Brittany Manson on backup vocals.
The band has formed a strong local following, and they want to share their songs with the world.
“I write music I want to hear because we stopped hearing music I liked on the radio, and I collaborate with musicians whose talent I respect,” Marin said. “Instead of writing mindless pop songs for a quick hit, I try to write deep music that connects and heals. No one is perfect, and everyone has hang ups. I want to make someone feel like they are not alone in whatever they are facing in life.”
You can hear the band at Winterfest or on their new album, which is available on all streaming platforms. Their music can also be found on their YouTube channel, and more information about the band and their performances can be found at theborrowersmusic.com.
