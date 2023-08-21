The Bridge bus transit route resumes service

The Lake Havasu City resumed service of The Bridge fixed transit service Monday.
Patrick Cipres with Lake Havasu City transit operations said the route is back in action after a temporary halt.
“A month ago when it was 120, people weren’t outside to pick up the bus so we just stopped it for the season,” Cipres said. “We did the same thing last year, because it just gets too hot and nobody wants to wait outside for the bus.”
The gray route will now run Monday through Friday from 6:35 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cipres said because the route runs most of the day, two buses are going to split the route between the morning and afternoon.
The eight stops on the route are the Pima Wash Hub, the English Village, the aquatic center, Quality Inn, Safeway, Albertsons, ASU, and Smiths.
Cipres said the route is a downtown circulator, and the Pima Wash parking lot is used as a central hub because it is close to the park and the parking lot.
The English Village stop and Quality Inn stop are newer to the route.
“We added the English Village, that’s a new pickup, which is basically right in front of where Holiday Inn is,” Cipres said. “We most recently added the aquatic center, and another new one right now is the Quality Inn.”
Bus passes can be purchased in person or online through the application.
Tickets can be purchased at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, the ASU Sun Devil Market, or The Lake Havasu City Transit Office.
Riders can also download the Token Transit app To purchase a pass.
A one-way pass for an adult costs $1.50. A pass for seniors, students, and veterans is $0.75.
