A new take on a recently remodeled restaurant is finally underway.
Following the coronavirus pandemic, Mudshark Brewery's restaurant on Swanson Avenue came to a bitter end as a popular destination. A relaunch that was planned after building renovations in 2019 never came to light, according to a past statement from Scott Stocking, previous owner of the establishment. The building was then placed for sale once the project was complete, says April Caley, one of two owners for the new restaurant.
The Foundry, which was part of the previous management’s relaunch, was later sold to Caley and Ron Vandenbroeke. Vandenbroeke says they acquired ownership in June and revamped the interior before their July opening.
“We did a buildout, got everything ready for our customers, and ready to go,” Vandenbroeke said. “We’re still installing new equipment everyday.”
Both residents of Havasu, Vandenbroeke has an extensive background in the restaurant industry along with Caley’s family. A 20-year span of restaurant ownership follows Vandenbroeke, who continues to operate establishments in Big Bear Lake, California.
For Caley, her family owned restaurants in Newport Beach, California during her upbringing, she says.
Stepping into Havasu’s hospitality industry is a task both Caley and Vandenbroeke have already tackled alongside their 40-person crew. Over 130 applicants were interviewed to fill available positions at The Foundry, Vandenbroeke says.
A special addition to the team is executive chef Ilse Poyato, who worked for nearly three decades in Las Vegas. Notable contributions from Poyato include his work at several MGM Resorts properties in the bustling Nevada town. The Foundry’s new chef says he is excited to have the restaurant in Havasu, and has plans of sharing his American cuisine specialties.
“It’s going to have an infusion from Japanese cuisine to French cuisine,” Poyato added. “It’s something new, and we are bringing a new dining dynamic to the city.”
The Foundry’s menu will consist of various dining options, including high-priced tomahawk steaks for $150 to inexpensive chicken wings for $14, Caley continues. Other items include sushi and other seafood, steaks, pizza, pasta, and burgers made with half pound Wagyu beef.
A full bar also accompanies the menu, which Caley says will include happy hour discounts at a later date.
The inclusiveness found throughout the restaurant’s menu was done in order to accommodate all paying customers.
“I think we’re going to bring a different style of refreshment to Lake Havasu, something that has more of an upscale but casual atmosphere,” Caley said. “Rather than targeting a certain demographic or a certain type of food or a certain price point, we wanted to make everyone feel welcome.”
On Monday and Tuesday, a soft opening was held that garnered over 250 dining guests. Positive feedback was received from the patrons with only one guest making a complaint, Caley adds.
The restaurant also celebrated its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting held by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ll eventually do some events out on our back patio once the weather cools down a little bit, and have some live music in the bar on the weekends,” Caley said.
Current hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. until close. The Foundry is open on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Vandenbroeke adds that the restaurant is currently closed on Wednesdays.
Once operation gets underway, The Foundry will open earlier at 11 a.m. throughout the week, Caley says. This will allow patrons to enjoy lunch options at the restaurant.
The Foundry also features kid-friendly amenities like a children’s menu, booster seats, and high chairs. Vandenbroeke adds that customers with pets can dine on the restaurant’s back patio once it is open.
The Foundry is located at 210 Swanson Ave next to Movies Havasu.
