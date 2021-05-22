The Fowler family has faced many trials over the past three and a half years, and their latest battle comes in the form of a rare aggressive cancer found in 14-year-old Timori.
Between treatments, travel to Phoenix, lodging, hospital expenses and more, fighting the cancer comes with a price tag. To help with that, a local group of motorcycle riders reached out to lend a hand.
Dreaded diagnosis
One day before St. Patrick’s Day, Timori’s mom, Trina Fowler, got the call from Phoenix Children’s Hospital. They’d been trying to figure out what was bothering Timori for months, and the news was heartbreaking. She was diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma — a cancer that’s quite rare in the United States and more common in Asian countries.
Timori knew something was wrong when her mom’s phone call with Phoenix Children’s Hospital took a little longer than expected that day. They’d been eating healthy to help with Timori’s unknown health issues, so when her mom gave Timori the go-ahead to get Culver’s — food she’d been hardcore craving — Timori’s suspicisons were confirmed.
When she and her aunt came home, her family sat in the living room. Timori’s dad asked her, “Are you ready to hear the words? You have cancer.”
“It was a really rough time for me,” she said, “and my brother that’s graduating, he isn’t emotional. He doesn’t cry, and he sat there and he just cried, and it was really rough for me to see that, knowing that he was there and he would be there for every second for me. They’re always by my side. It was a really rough day.”
The cancer is in Timori’s lymph nodes along the side of her neck and her nasal pharynx behind her nose. She tested positive for Epstein-Barr virus, and her initial numbers were off the charts, so doctors think it may have caused the cancer.
When the cancer began, Timori’s father, Kurt, said the tumor in her nasal pharynx was “basically the size of a small lime.” It blocked her airway on her left side and caused breathing issues, reduction of hearing and a build-up of fluid in her ear.
“It tried to go up to my brain,” Timori said. “It found a hole, but it couldn’t get there. So it rested behind my left eye socket.”
Timori’s treatment
So far, she’s completed two rounds of 102 hours of straight chemotherapy, delivered similarly to an IV through a port in her chest. She starts her last round on Monday morning, and then radiation will be added to the mix.
If the radiation hits her left eye, it could go colorblind. To avoid that, they’re going to use proton beam therapy, which is more precise and typically used on children.
After two rounds of radiation and chemotherapy at the Mayo Clinic and Phoenix Children’s hospital, she’ll have at least 25 — or a max of 39 — cycles of treatment to get through. They’re waiting for the results of a recent CT simulation to see how much treatment she’ll need. She also got an MRI done on Monday to see if the tumors have gone down or disappeared. Even if they’re gone, treatment will continue to eradicate any remaining cancer cells.
“For the most part, I feel really good,” Timori said. “But when I have to go through the chemo — nauseas, sick, and the first run I get mouth sores on my tongue, on my cheeks, down my throat.... With radiation, they’re expecting it in my mouth, my cheek, my tongue, all the way down to my butt.”
Getting clear images of the cancer is a challenge in itself. For MRIs, she wears a bite guard and a full face, neck and shoulders mask (molded to fit her perfectly and hand-painted by Timori), which is then strapped to a board, for about 30 minutes at a time. Radiation will require the same thing, but should be a shorter period of wear.
“You’re in it, and it’s like you’re having a panic attack, like you can’t breathe,” she said. “It’s really hard.”
Red Iron MC lends a hand
On Wednesday, Red Iron Motorcycle Club presented the family with a check for $2,500, which Trina said should help them take care of lodging expenses while Timori goes through radiation. Red Iron Motorcycle Club is a non-profit organization made up of bikers from Mohave County, and their mission is to raise money to help local families in need. Instead of putting the money into a large foundation, they bring a check straight to their doors.
Red Iron MC President Douglas “Bo” Bryson also added Timori’s name to the prayer chain of another local club, called Soldiers for Jesus.
And prayers are what the family needs.
“I’m telling you, I believe in the power of prayer, because it has brought us through a lot the last few years,” Trina said, with tears in her eyes. “So if there’s anything I ever ask for, it’s that.”
Fowler family stays strong
Their family has faith they’ll get through it, just as they have through other trials in recent years, including recovering from the nation’s deadliest mass shooting on record.
Kurt and Trina were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017 when a gunman opened fire at the crowd from a hotel window above.
Kurt was shot in the leg while protecting Trina, and he still has the scars from his recovery process.
There isn’t a day that goes by that they don’t think about that night.
Kurt is a firefighter with Desert Hills Fire District, but he’s been staying at home with Timori to avoid contracting anything that could make her recovery process harder.
“That is a part of it,” Trina pointed out, “but he needs to be with her. It’s a hard thing, and for him to be away for two days, I think especially after everything we’ve been through the last three and a half – It just gives him bad PTSD. He likes to be with her ,and he wants to be at everything, and she needs him. They’re very close.”
He’s also there for his wife, he said, as she continues her nursing education at Mohave Community College.
“There’s a lot of moving parts and reasons I need to be at home,” Kurt said. “You don’t know what tomorrow brings, we all know that. For whatever reason, if eight months is eight months, or a year, I’m going to be here, and I’m not going to miss any of it.”
Despite everything, Timori is pushing through with a positive outlook.
“It means a lot to know that people are rooting for me, and all the support I get is really important,” Timori said. “It helps me because I get down when I’m in this house all the time and not being able to be out and doing everything that I would do as a normal teenager... But I just say, no matter what you’re going through, you’ve just got to keep fighting because it will get a lot better. You’ve just got to get through the rough patches, and when you’re older, you’ll look back, and you’ll be like, ‘I’m glad. I’m glad I fought.’”
