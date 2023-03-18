Bernie Lawrence

Bernie Lawrence was considered the best mountain lion trapper in Arizona, a big game guide, and a well-known sportsman.

Mohave County and Arizona have lost one of the greatest and most respected men of our time, Bernie Lawrence. Bernie passed away March 8 at his home in Kingman.

I met Bernie in 1972 when I moved to Kingman to start my career in law enforcement. I had just gotten out of the Army and had started working for the Kingman Police Department.

