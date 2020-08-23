California cheeseburger chain restaurant The Habit Burger will open soon in Lake Havasu City. The restaurant will be located at 1580 S. Palo Verde Blvd. No opening date has been revealed. The construction is nearing completion and the restaurant is currently hiring for managers and crew members according to online job listings. Builders last year had said they hoped to finish construction in March of this year. According to Habit Burger’s website, the menu includes charburgers, grilled ahi or chicken sandwiches and salads made to order.
— Today’s News-Herald
