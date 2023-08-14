Infrastructure in cities is making it hotter, and that heat is degrading infrastructure.
According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, or C2ES, a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect is leading urban areas to be one to seven degrees warmer than rural areas.
This is because buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorb heat, increasing temperatures during the day and at night.
The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions was founded in 1998 as the Pew Center on Global Climate Change and works to find solutions to address climate change.
C2ES Director of Climate Resilience and Sustainability Amy Bailey said heat impacts the inside and outside of buildings.
“I can say that building infrastructure can absorb the heat over time, so then overnight it starts being like a heat sink basically, and that will obviously contribute to hotter temperatures within a building and require more cooling needs but also contributes to an overall heat island effect,” Bailey said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, heat islands increase overall electricity demand and peak energy demand. Heat islands contribute to higher daytime temperatures, reduced nighttime cooling, and higher air pollution levels.
High temperatures also put stress on bridge infrastructure through the thermal expansion of bridge joints and paved surfaces, the article by C2ES read. Steel, asphalt, and other materials can also deteriorate.
“It contributes to weakening the overall structure, and can quicken the pace of an infrastructure asset degrading over time,” Bailey said. “You’re kind of decreasing the lifespan of that infrastructure.”
With high temperatures, it is possible cities will spend more on the maintenance of infrastructure.
“I think that’s a fair expectation, and you’re going to start seeing that across more cities,” Bailey said. “The challenge is actually attributing heat to structure degradation, it’s hard to do.”
It might also have an economic impact.
“I think anytime you’ve got local budgets that are stressed by capital expense needs, replacement of assets that are expired earlier than their lifetime, or additional maintenance needs so that they can meet any kind of operational or environmental standards, that obviously puts a lot of more pressure on local budgets,” Bailey said.
Continued construction and maintenance also impact construction workers.
In Lake Havasu City, where temperatures routinely reach over 110 degrees in the summer, there are several bridges, including the well-known London Bridge.
This bridge is not built out of the same materials as other bridges in town, however, and is not subject to the same heat stresses.
In 2017, C2ES published a document called Resilience Strategies for Extreme Heat, a fact sheet intending to help local, county, and state officials find strategies to resist the effects of climate change.
According to the document, one solution is to build cooling roof products made of highly reflective materials that can remain 50-60 degrees cooler than traditional materials.
Another idea is to install cool pavements, as traditional concert pavements can reach 120 to 150 degrees in the summer.
In Phoenix, work is already being done to use more cool building materials, according to reporting by The Washington Post.
In 2021, the city established the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation to address the issue of urban heat.
Additionally, starting in June, Arizona State University has been experimenting with cooling materials and monitoring the difference they make.
According to an ASU news release, they are testing how the material affects the heating of the surrounding environment, how the material affects the thermal comfort of people nearby, and the potential for widespread use of such materials to impact the global climate.
In Lake Havasu City, temperatures can get hotter than in Phoenix, however, there is no indication that the city is planning to use cooling building materials on new projects.
Another solution, according to an article by the C2ES, is the “direct-pay” tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. The credit was created for local climate and resilience investments, and cities can use this incentive for investments in infrastructure.
Again, there is no indication that Lake Havasu City is taking advantage of this credit.
According to the annual comprehensive financial report, the city's investments in capital assets (net of depreciation) as of June 30, 2022, was $18,728 on buildings, structures, and improvements. $33,195 was spent on infrastructure.
It is not clear if any improvements or maintenance were due to normal wear and tear or Lake Havasu City’s hot summer temperatures.
Additionally, the report stated that the estimated useful life of improvements (other than buildings) is 10 to 20 years, and infrastructure is 40 to 50 years.
Current construction in Lake Havasu City includes the replacement of 26 miles of pavement along State Route 95 from SARA Park to Interstate 40 and maintenance on State Route 95 southbound from Lake Havasu to Planet Ranch Rd.
Overnight intermittent lane restrictions will be in place near SARA Park, both north and southbound, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday evening through Friday morning. The project is expected to be completed next summer.
Near Lake Havasu to Planet Rach Rd, all lanes are closed, and flagging operations with a pilot car will be in place from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
