GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Against the background hum of the convention center, Dar Leaf settled into a club chair to explain the sacred mission of America’s sheriffs, his bright blue eyes and warm smile belying the intensity of the cause.

“The sheriff is supposed to be protecting the public from evil,” the chief law enforcement officer for Barry County, Michigan, said during a break in the National Sheriffs’ Association 2023 conference. “When your government is evil or out of line, that’s what the sheriff is there for, protecting them from that.”

Joe Joseph

I wonder what if these KlowNs think about the 1st amendment when flipped off, cursed at, or being recorded? How about the 2nd, when the 'wrong looking' person is legally open carrying? How about the 4th when trying to force an ID? How about the 5th when people won't answer their questions? How to they treat people that KNOW and EXERCISE their rights?

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

This sounds like someone who has had extensive and frequent personal experience with law enforcement encounters, I wonder? [thumbup][wink] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Joe Joseph

Some kidnap victims never get up and check the door to see if it is actually locked.

Report Add Reply
Wendy Befort

The answer to your question lies in the hearts and minds of each individual officer/deputy. It also lies in the hearts and minds of their “superiors”. If either of these groups lack a personal sense of morality and commitment to the oath they took, then you get bad law enforcement, doctors, politicians, etc…..The necessity to instill that moral/ethical training throughout the careers of military and law enforcement cannot be over stated. Nazi Germany was full of propagandaized “order followers” who put their conscience on a shelf. You know where that lead.

Report Add Reply
AZ Doc
John Henry Holliday

Setting aside the politics, can anybody provide anything from our Constitution that endorses the CSPOA (or anybody) to have the right to decide what is Constitutional? Anything at all?

Report Add Reply
Wendy Befort

No interpretation is needed. Does the phrase “we hold these truths to be self evident” sound familiar in our founding documents? The Constitution was written on the principles of Natural Law (moral law). The moral relativists want you to believe that some clown scribbling his name on a piece of paper gets to determine a “right” from “wrong”and we somehow have a moral obligation to obey. You’ve been programmed to believe this sh*t by the same people who wrote this article.

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

We live in a Democratic Republic. We vote for people to represent us at the Federal level, to make laws and appropriate our tax dollars - US reps and Senators. We vote for people at the State level to represent us, make laws and appropriate our state tax dollars —AZ legislature. We vote for the County Sheriff and County BOS to enforce and work within the laws and statutes that are made by our representatives, past and present. The County Sheriff has no authority to pick and choose which laws to enforce or heaven forbid, make his own laws. Richard Mack, a founder of the Oathkeepers, a domestic terrorist organization, whose other founder, Stewart Rhodes is sitting in prison for his part in the Jan. 6th insurrection (found guilty by a jury), made this whole thing up to appeal to members of law enforcement. The theory of Natural Law, that “right” and “wrong” are inherent or God given and that we shouldn’t abide by any rules or laws of society that conflict with our own inherent “rights” is an interesting theory but inevitably would lead to chaos and everyone just doing what they felt they had the “right” to do.

Report Add Reply
Wendy Befort

How’s that “democracy” (mob rule) working out for us? Is this law enforcement experience talking Crone? As a former officer, I already explained how officers/deputies have full discretion on which laws they enforce, which tickets to write, generally which arrests they make with the limited exception of domestic violence/child abuse, etc.., which no moral officer would ignore. The rub is when some clown in a suit claims “authority” to pass a law based on subjective morality (moral relativism), not objective morality- Natural Law. By the way, it’s not a “theory”. It’s a universal, immutable law of nature governing the consequences of human behavior. No different than the law of gravity. Whether you believe it exists or not is irrelevant. Step off a three story building and find out what happens. Be happy to educate you. Greg

Report
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Doc, I have found that just reading the document itself will provide a general idea of what is “Constitutional” and what is “Unconstitutional”. I mean how unambiguous is this phrase from the 2nd. Amendment: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall NOT be infringed”? Heck, it has taken over two hundred thirty four of convoluted, self interested reading and interpretation by lawyers, lawmakers, judges, executives and other included idiots to get to where we are today with what is constitutional and unconstitutional, a sorry situation? [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][unsure] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

“This is kind of the tipping point,” Lewis said. “Hundreds of sheriffs across the country have gained the trust of their locales and are now sitting in elected office … they’re training booklets from CSPOA right next to them. And I think that’s always going to be a pretty significant cause for concern.” Sheriff Schuster has described himself as a “constitutional sheriff” and during Covid definitely stated what laws/actions he would enforce. Is he a member of the CSPOA? Does he believe he has ultimate authority over the good citizens of Mohave County? It sure would be nice to know.

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Ask him

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

The TNH should ask him. It certainly is relevant to this article, don’t you think?

Report Add Reply
Wendy Befort

Who is the “ultimate authority” in Mohave County? A Judge? The Supervisors who proclaimed Mohave County as a constitutional sanctuary county during COVID? This is not about ultimate authority (although that’s what those who support communism want). Atheists denounce the creator as the “ultimate authority” but government attempts to fill that role. This is about freedom vs. slavery and the difference between educating officers about moral vs man’s law. Can you articulate the difference between a “right” and a “wrong” Crone? Most people who hide behind pseudonyms can’t or won’t.

Report
NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

It is relevant. Obviously TNH wouldn’t get the reaction it wanted, if they’d asked. They now have some citizens wondering and can get another article or more out of this bs…

It’s obvious the liberal media is trying to cause division between law enforcement and citizens.

I have no doubt that our local, county and state law enforcement agencies will enforce the laws, to which they’re sworn to uphold and the same goes for federal law enforcement agencies. Are there some corrupt people in law enforcement? Yes, just as there are bad people in all aspects of life.

Report
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

What would be relevant to this article would be the fair & balanced “outing” of person’s commenting here. Heck, I was “outed” a couple of years ago by Mr. Bowers or Mr. Macke but most of the lefties, such as Crone, HavasuGuy aka [batman], STFD, Pantsload aka Supreme Leader are still permitted to hide behind made up “usernames”? I wonder why that is? What is it they say in the LGBTQ+ community “out and proud”? Just a little “fair and balanced” from Fox News would be appreciated. [thumbup][huh][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton

Report
Wendy Befort

What a Marxist hit piece on an organization that is attempting to reinforce the principles of the oath that Sheriffs and Deputies take. I’ll tell you as a former law enforcement trainer in California and Nevada, recruits might get an hour of constitutional law in the academy. The rest is statutory law and case law. Almost zero training on ethics and the moral implications of their job. Once they leave the academy, there are no formal requirements to address it again. Ever! There are thousands of laws that officers have the discretion to NOT enforce and the “good” ones exercise that discretion everyday using common sense judgement and moral principles. That is, until some politician or bureaucrat coerces a Police Chief (who is appointed, not elected) into shutting down businesses deemed “essential” by executive order (not lawful and not legal). Do some research on the author and the two Marxist schools of propaganda the author represents. You see, the current coup involves taking down the only elected local law enforcement official who has the constitutional authority to stand between the State/Federal tyranny fast approaching and swear in a posse of citizens to do so. Read the article again and you’ll pick up on the agenda here. There is a nationwide recruitment and retention issue facing law enforcement. Know why? It’s not pay, or the danger. Officers and deputies are quitting because they are being forced to do things against their moral conscience. It’s a contradiction. G

Report Add Reply
azbeancounter
Steve Petrangelo

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

That’s how the KKK works.

Report Add Reply
NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

Wow, [batman] you must be a card carrying member to know… “That’s how the KKK works.”

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

How did I know that this article would trigger some emotion in you that would require you to show up here and post some ridiculous trash? Remember that the KKK was started by the Dems.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The KKK was started by racists within the democrats, it was taken over by republicans that didn't support Lincoln's work against slavery. You really like to spread it don't you...

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

I guess [batman] has traded his black mask with “pointy” bat ears for a white hood and bedsheet? However, let’s hope it’s an “N-95” white hood, Heck the National Joke and his weaponized health agency the: “CDC Announces Deadly New 'Electionyearicron' Covid Variant”! Homely folks across the Nation are rejoicing that they can “mask up” without being laughingstock’s (Babylon Bee) [thumbup][huh][tongue][love][tongue_smile][wink] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Roco
Rick Ware

Where in the Constitution does it gives these bozos the legal right to deem what is constitutional or not? Are they legal scholars? Just another example of people trying to dictate their political beliefs on others.

Report Add Reply
Wendy Befort

Since when are officers/deputies required to be “legal scholars” to enforce the law. I wasn’t a legal scholar, but I trained them on all aspects of the force continuum, including when it’s “lawful” to take a life. This article was about political beliefs, but the beliefs are Marxist, collectivist, and communist in ideology.

Report Add Reply
RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

So you headline “Investigative Journalism” from left wing organizations. Can’t wait to see you publish James O’Keefe on front page for equal time to prove your not just a propaganda outlet.

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

James Edward O'Keefe III (born June 28, 1984) is an American political activist who founded Project Veritas, a far-right[3] activist[2] group that uses deceptively edited videos and information gathering techniques to attack mainstream media organizations and progressive groups. Both O'Keefe and Project Veritas have produced secretly recorded undercover audio and video encounters in academic, governmental, and social service organizations, purporting to show abusive or illegal behavior by representatives of those organizations; the recordings are often selectively edited to misrepresent the context of the conversations and the subjects' responses.[4] O'Keefe served as chairman until he was fired from the organization in February 2023.

Report Add Reply
Wendy Befort

Straight out of Wikipedia? Cite your source or would that be too revealing?

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Okay Greg...

Report
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Oh, Crone, it is a general practice that when copy & pasting text verbatim, you should cite the source and date of the text. This is done so the reader can determine the validity of the source. However, your failure to do so clearly shows your intent to deceive and that this “hit piece” is a product of a lefty propaganda mill such as the ACLU, Salon.com or the Southern Poverty Law Center, right Crone? [thumbup][tongue][love][tongue_smile][rolleyes][whistling] Deaton

Report Add Reply

