Arizona State University is recognized as one of the fastest-growing research universities in the United States. The distinction was the result of a survey by the National Science Foundation.
On Wednesday at a free lecture, learn why ASU has been viewed as the most innovative university in the U.S. for five consecutive years. ASU is known most notably for space exploration, electron microscopy, sustainability and human origins. Its solutions-focused approach to research, entrepreneurship and economic development is centered on discovery that matters and the fusion of intellectual disciplines in order to solve complex problems.
What is ASU doing that others view as so revolutionary? How is the research innovative? How will this translate to emerging research efforts at ASU Havasu?
Cynthia Sagers, ASU’s vice president of research, will address these questions as she discusses growth of the university’s research enterprise. Central to her strategy is a focus on community-engaged research, already an emerging strength of the ASU Havasu campus.
Sagers’ hour-long lecture is Wednesday at ASU Havasu, 100 University Way, Santiago 109. Refreshments are at 4:45 p.m. The lecture begins at 5 p.m.
