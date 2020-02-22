The congregation at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church believes in thinking big. They can afford to be ambitious. The parish has no debt.
While the church’s 1,718 families want to remain debt-free, they also know that necessary growth comes at a cost — $4.4 million to be exact.
The hefty price tag is tied to a grand plan to build a two-story school building, a multi-use facility and a covered pavilion. The new structures don’t satisfy a craving. Rather, the success of the church’s private school and parish programs are driving the demand. Consequently, a colossal expansion is ready to leap off the drawing board and materialize on part of the church’s eight-acre campus.
To avoid long-term debt for the project, church officials will pay cash for the new construction. Of the $4.4 million needed, $1.7 million has been raised thus far. It is anticipated that the Diocese of Phoenix will contribute a percentage. The church’s Finance Director Renee Brindis said a building campaign is underway to bring in the balance of $2,700,000.
To that end, a reception March 1 at the London Bridge Resort is open to Lake Havasu City residents to learn more about the project. The casual event is 2-4 p.m. and complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
Guests are asked to RSVP to Brindis at 855-2685 if they plan to attend. The London Bridge Resort is at 1477 Queens Bay.
Father Chauncey Winkler, pastor of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, is optimistic about the project – not just for the church, but also for Havasu residents.
“We already turn toward God when we worship him in mass. Now we are increasing the space to turn toward one another in community,” he said. “Both of these are vital to discipleship. The new buildings will help us to answer God’s call both to be and to make disciples. Room for our Catholic school expansion, plus new space for the whole parish, young and old, gives us a better launching pad to bring God’s blessing to the Havasu community.”
About the school
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School opened its doors in August 2018 when a first grade class was added to the church’s existing preschool and full day kindergarten program. The plan was to add an additional grade each year up through grade eight.
In 2019, grades two and three were added. A fourth grade class will be added for the 2020-2021 school year.
Today, the school has 64 students and four teachers. Fatima Mu is a teacher and the school’s administrator. Before coming to the Catholic school, she taught elementary school for 18 years in the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
She said small class sizes are the school’s goal.
“We cap at 20 students in a classroom,” she said. “We can go to 22 if need be, but that would be the very top.”
The standards and curriculum for Our Lady’s school is provided by the Diocese of Phoenix Office of Catholic Schools. According to the school’s handbook, test scores are not available yet since the school only has primary grades. Catholic schools use the Iowa Test of Basic Skills throughout the Diocese of Phoenix instead of state tests.
Students wear uniform polo shirts with khaki shorts or pants and black shoes.
Girls wear a plaid jumper with a white shirt on days that the children go to mass. On those same days, boys wear navy blue pants with their polo shirts. Hair dye is not allowed.
The school does not furnish any food for students. The children bring a snack and a sack lunch each day.
The monthly tuition rate per student is $500 a month. Families may apply for financial aid.
Expansion project details
Brindis said the construction of the school building is the first step needed for the parish’s plan to have a full K-8 Catholic school. The building will house classrooms, school offices, the parish office and a few meeting rooms for parish use.
Phase 2 is a large hall with a sport court, kitchen and a stage in a separate building. The covered pavilion will be constructed to allow the possibility for build-out -- walls, electrical, and plumbing -- in future years.
If one is standing on Daytona Avenue facing the church, the project site is to the left of the main worship center. That area is now part parking lot, part graveled statuary garden.
The school’s Administrator Mu said it may take three to five years to complete the large project.
“We have some seed money, but we need to raise more. At least, that’s the plan and the prayer,” she said.
