It’s been a tough year for the Grace Arts Live Theatre, which was shut down for several months this year due to the pandemic.
But local residents and visitors could ring in the new year with their production of “Always….Patsy Cline,” which is only scheduled for three shows this weekend.
This weekend’s production will not only be the theatre’s first show of 2021, but it’ll serve as the first since Grace Arts canceled performances in November and December due to covid-19 concerns. Grace Arts canceled its remaining performances of “Cinderella” in November and all performances of “A Christmas Carol,” which was scheduled to run from Dec. 5-20.
Lauren Blain, who is also directing the show, will play the title role of the country music legend, who died in a plane crash in 1963. The show is told through letters of Cline’s friend Louise Segar, who will be portrayed by Alyson Chapin.
“I’m basically telling the story of us being best friends, just how we meet and become friends,” Chapin said. “(Louise) is really quirky and cute and she’s really funny. She has a lot of character to her and I love her. She’s fun.”
“Always...Patsy Cline” will be a two-women show accompanied by a live band, which includes Blain’s grandfather Frank Blain on the bass guitar.
“Both of my grandmas sang Patsy Cline, so I grew up listening to this music,” Lauren Blain said. “This story is just really cool because it’s not just about Patsy, but it’s about her friend who she meets at a show one night and she’s one of her super fans….They become really great friends and become really great pen pals.”
The show serves as a fundraiser for the Grace Arts Youth Theatricals program that’s affiliated with the theatre.
The production features Patsy Cline 27 songs, all of which will be performed by Lauren Blain. It will be the most singing she’ll do on a live stage thus far, she said.
“I grew up being more of a dancer and I said, ‘I wasn’t a singer,’” Blain said. “So this is stepping out of my comfort zone...but I think doing this with my grandpa is really what’s most special and getting the theatre back open with everything that’s going on.”
Prior to those shows, Grace Arts produced live performances of “Matilda” in October.
“This year has been a real challenge, we’ve been actually closed six months out of 12, so financially, it’s been a huge stress,” Grace Arts owner Grace Ann Etcheberria-Jones said. “We still have the expenses of keeping the building up regardless whether we have income or not. We’re not the only business in that situation. They’re all over the country for sure.”
Lauren Blain admitted that resharing for a live performance during a pandemic is “scary,” because of the uncertainty, but she’s happy to be on stage.
“There’s actually a line in the show where she says, ‘I’m just so happy to be where I belong, up on this stage,’ so it kind of feels poignant to the moment,” Blain said.
This weekend’s performances of “Always...Patsy Cline” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For tickets, you can call the box office at 928-505-2787 or purchase them at the theatre from 3 to 6 p.m. and up to one hour before show time or online at www.graceartslive.com. Ticket prices are $25 plus fees for adults and $15 plus fees for children 17 and younger.
Due to the pandemic, Grace Arts will be at 50% capacity for and masks will be encouraged for this weekend’s shows.
“We need to keep going and we just hope that our patrons will feel safe enough to come back and enjoy the show and see if we could keep our little community theatre going,” Etcheberria-Jones said.
