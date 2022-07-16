As ASU Havasu continues to grow, so does the college’s need for more beds.
Last week, The Views at Lake Havasu, announced on its Facebook that the 55 and up retirement community would be opening up eight of its lower-level rooms to students from ASU Havasu. With two students in one bedroom, the new deal brings ASU Havasu’s bed capacity for students up from 67 to 87.
There were 175 students enrolled in the campus last school year, Carla Harcleroad, executive director at ASU Havasu, says, which forced the college to rent hotel rooms to accommodate all the students who need housing.
As college policy, ASU guarantees all first year students an on-campus dorm but Harcleroad says the satellite campus works hard for all students’ housing.
“We really work hard to actually accommodate any student who wants to live on campus…because it is so difficult to find an apartment in Lake Havasu,” Harcleroad said.
While renting hotel rooms worked for the fall and spring semesters last year, Harcleroad says the college knew it needed a long term solution, as enrollment only continues to grow.
“I can say with certainty that as of July 7, ASU at Lake Havasu had the most new student enrollment deposits this location has ever had in its 10 years,” Harcleroad said.
That is when executive director of The Views, Steve Ahrens, entered the picture.
Ahrens says that before the pandemic, The Views was on track to fill its 92 rooms. But when covid hit and the world flipped upside down Ahrens says it became more difficult to fill vacancies. That’s when he approached ASU about a possible arrangement.
“This seemed like a really good option,” Harcleroad said about the offer Ahrens made. “(The Views) was excited to work with us, they approached us and asked us if we would be interested.”
The Views is a 55 and up community but Ahrens says under fair housing laws the apartment complex can rent up to 20 percent of its inventory to those under 55.
“We are well below that margin,” Ahrens said.
The eight rooms that ASU Havasu is leasing are a combination of one bedroom and two bedroom apartment with two students fitting into one room. According to Harcleroad, ASU is prioritizing upperclassmen students and students pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing to be placed in The Views room.
“But it is not limited to those students,” Harcleroad said.
If any conduct issue were to arise with the students staying in The Views Harcleroad says it would be handled like any other disciplinary situation at ASU Havasu.
“We’re going to treat it just like an extension of our campus environment,” Harcleroad explained. “The same conduct rules apply, (students) need to follow all policies and procedures outlined in the handbook that ASU and the Views worked on together.”
Both Ahrens and Harcleroad say they are excited about the mixing of generations this new agreement will entail. Intergenerational living has become a popular housing solution in recent years with Ahrens saying that the older generation can pass down life experiences and the younger generation can help the older generation feel, well, young.
“We have a wide range of backgrounds here,” Ahrens explained. “We got medical professionals, we got interior designers—every kind of business you can imagine, we’ve got.”
“I think in the end it is going to be a really positive experience for everyone,” Harcleroad said.
ASU Havasu opened for its first fall semester with a class of 70 in 2012. At that time the college was using Days Inn as its dorm before it eventually bought the Economy Inn and renovated the property into ASU’s first dorm, Lake Havasu Hall.
Meal Plans
The agreement between ASU and The Views isn’t just for housing it is also for meal services.
Students are allotted a certain amount of meals as part of their college meal plans which previously ASU students would redeem at Havasu Regional Medical Center. Now The Views commercial kitchen is taking over that duty.
“We have created menus for them so they can come for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Ahrens said. “..They can order to go or they can come and sit down to eat.”
Harcleroad says ASU Havasu is grateful to HRMC for the four years of meal service the hospital provided but with the growing nature of the campus getting students there via shuttle services was a logistical nightmare.
“We have had enough enrollment growth that we really can’t shuttle students anymore and a walkable option is really important,” Harcleroad said.
ASU Havasu’s welcome back week is the week of Aug. 13.
