Next Friday, March 6, residents are invited to join Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for breakfast and discussion in the main dining room at The Views at Lake Havasu.
The event allows residents to express any issues, concerns or questions. It does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting.
The Views at Lake Havasu is located at 2110 Swanson Avenue, and the event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For more information, please call the mayor’s office at 928-453-4152.
