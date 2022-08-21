Valerie Medina

Valerie Medina serves as an assistant to Ron Gould, chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

 Mohave County

Any assistant to a Mohave County Supervisor knows that when taking the job it will be a full plate of work. That’s certainly true for Valerie Medina, who is the assistant to District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould. He is also the current Chairman of the Board and has more on his own plate than usual.

Both divide their time between offices in Fort Mohave and Lake Havasu City. Medina says she usually spends three days in Fort Mohave and two in Lake Havasu City (The district includes Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores, Yucca and northern Lake Havasu City.)

