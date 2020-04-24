An effort to promote reading among Lake Havasu City youth has been hindered by possible theft after the disappearance of multiple stuffed animals from a free bookstand.
Educator Patricia Fligg, a special education teacher at Smoketree Elementary School, began her “Book Bear” initiative to offer children a chance to continue reading this month despite the closure of local schools and libraries during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At her home on 2661 Cisco Drive, Fligg has used teddy bears to draw attention to a table with boxes of books available free of charge to Havasu youth. Fligg says one bear, a stuffed giraffe two full boxes of books were stolen from the location this month.
“I want children to continue to read,” Fligg said Friday. “When I put books out with the bear, (the bear) was gone within three days. My granddaughter put out a stuffed giraffe after the bear was taken with a note saying, ‘please don’t take my giraffe’. Someone took the giraffe immediately, and left the note behind.”
Fligg said she has set up her book stand with stuffed animals early each morning, and taken the animals inside during the evening. That, however, wasn’t enough to prevent the possible thefts from taking place.
“They were ‘bear-knapped’ and ‘giraffe-knapped’ in the middle of the day,” Fligg said. “When the bear was taken, about 100 books were stolen as well.”
According to Fligg, however, the Havasu community has helped her on social media, and has been generous in its support.
“I’ve had multiple people drop off more books, and someone even gave me $10 to buy more,” Fligg said. “People have even given me more teddy bears after the first one went missing.”
Fligg says the donations were welcome, although she is far more interested in receiving others’ used books, so that Havasu children and residents can have an opportunity to read them during the crisis.
“They’re free,” Fligg said. “I just want kids to keep reading for the summer.”
To donate books, or take a few, readers can find Fligg’s book stand at 2661 Cisco Drive. The books are free, she says, but the stuffed animals are not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.