The 41st WON Striper Derby concluded on Sunday with Kyle and Jerry Thergesen topping the teams at the Riviera Marina.
The Thergesens, who were second at the end of day one, finished with a weight of 89.21, just under seven pounds more than Ros and Russ Petersen, who had a weight of 82.57. Jamie and Martha Nunez was third with 80.74, Robert and Michael Jones fourth with 80.02, and John DiFederico and Mark Bozak rounding out the top five with 79.70.
James and Jason Padilla (74.69), Alfred and Richard Macias (69.91), Mark Carruthers and Ron Dyo (63.58), Mark Mitchell and Miguel Martinez (62.49) and Carl Brown and Brandon Fox (61.78) completed the top 10.
The 15.66 pound fish caught by Richard Macias on Saturday was the biggest fish caught over the weekend. The next biggest fish caught was a 12.27 pound striper caught by Jovie Nievar, who also finished as the top high roller.
Robert Jones caught the third and fourth biggest stripers on the weekend, a 10.43 pounder on Saturday and a 9.53 pounder on Sunday. Jamie Nunez caught an 8.62 pound striper for fifth.
The next WON tournament will be the California Open at Clear Lake June 7-9.
