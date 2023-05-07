IMG_4871.JPG

Multiple Striper Derby participants wait to weigh their catches.

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-herald

The 41st WON Striper Derby concluded on Sunday with Kyle and Jerry Thergesen topping the teams at the Riviera Marina. 

The Thergesens, who were second at the end of day one, finished with a weight of 89.21, just under seven pounds more than Ros and Russ Petersen, who had a weight of 82.57. Jamie and Martha Nunez was third with 80.74, Robert and Michael Jones fourth with 80.02, and John DiFederico and Mark Bozak rounding out the top five with 79.70. 

