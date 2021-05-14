Three garage fires have occurred in Lake Havasu City this week alone, and two of those fires were caused by rechargeable batteries, according to Lake Havasu City Fire Marshal Scott Hartman.
The most recent fire took place early Friday morning on the 800 block of Satellite Drive. According to Lake Havasu City fire officials, occupants of the home discovered smoke and flames coming from the home’s garage at about 2 a.m. and evacuated the structure. According to a statement released by the city on Friday, the fire was contained within the home’s garage by responding firefighters, and was extinguished within 11 minutes of their arrival.
According to Hartman, the Friday morning fire appeared to have been caused by a portable car battery left in the home’s garage. The fire never spread further than the home’s garage before it was subdued by firefighters, Hartman said.
Two other fires were reported on Tuesday, prompting responses by the Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills Fire Departments. According to Hartman, one of those fires was caused by an overheated remote-control vehicle battery.
“The heat always seems to play a factor,” Hartman said Friday. “If you have batteries in your garage, I’d recommend putting them in a metal container, or something that isn’t likely to allow a fire to spread.”
According to Hartman, rechargeable batteries can pose a fire risk if left unattended while charging.
“It’s common with batteries ordered off of Amazon,” Hartman said. “Some of them originate in China, or places where quality control isn’t the same as it is in the U.S. You should never leave batteries charging overnight, and never leave them unattended. And if they’re left sitting in the heat, they can rupture and burst.”
Of the three fires that have taken place throughout Havasu since Tuesday, no injuries have been reported.
