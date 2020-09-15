The last of three victims in a Colorado River boating accident has died, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred July 31 on the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu, after a 42-foot MTI watercraft and a 21-foot Eliminator boat collided on the water. The Eliminator was occupied by three California residents, according to investigators. Of its passengers, only Arletta resident Sean Crow, 50, survived.
Victims Jim L. Dolson, 51, of Northridge, and Shawn C. Fasulkey, 40, of Canyon Country, were declared dead at the scene. Crow was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment before he was flown in critical condition to a Las Vegas hospital.
Authorities announced on Monday that Crow died of complications due to the severe injuries he suffered in the accident. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Crow was being treated at a California extended care facility at the time of his death.
The accident remains under investigation by the Mohave County Division of Boating Safety.
