As images from Afghanistan roll in this week in the wake of the withdrawal of American forces from the country after 20 years of war, one Lake Havasu City Afghanistan veteran can hardly believe what is happening.
“I never ever ever thought that we would pull out like this,” Patrick Connor said. “I knew we wanted to get the troops out of there and get (the Afghans) self-sufficient but this was totally uncalled for.”
Connor served in the armed forces for 22 years, seeing action in the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969, reenlisting in 1986 going and participating in Desert Shield and Desert Storm during the first Gulf War.
Connor served two tours in Afghanistan with the Navy’s Construction Battalion. In country, Connor was the senior chief in Khandar and helped train soldiers from the Afghan army. Seeing the reports that the Afghan National Army was coming apart as the Taliban swept across the country really made Connor angry.
“There are a lot of people I met over there who were really good people,” Connor said. “My interpreters were just absolutely fantastic. The soldiers that I trained, even though I didn’t pick up their language so well, we all got along real well. Those guys really wanted to keep their country free.”
Many in the public and media are comparing images of Afghanistan to images of Vietnam and the fall of Saigon. Connor being involved in both conflicts says that the similarities end at the visuals.
“It is totally different, a lot different,” Connor said. “There was a little more support as far as our government goes with doing what we need to do to get the infrastructure rebuilt inside Afghanistan and it really looked like it was going somewhere.”
Despite recent reports from the Taliban claiming they want to restore peace and order to the country, Connor doesn’t believe them and says that the images from the Kabul airfield show how much Afghans are afraid of what is to come.
“You can see how desperate people are to leave because they know what the Taliban has done,” Connor said. “(The Taliban) has already gone in, going door to door. They have already started killing people, beheading a lot of them.”
Connor also fears that America’s withdrawal will have unintended consequences for the U.S and the rest of the world.
“It is a total risk to our national security because this has totally made us look like a bunch of idiots in the world’s eyes,” Connor said. “They think we are weak. They think we don’t have the fortitude to stick with what we were supposed to do. All of our enemies are just laughing behind our backs.”
Now that what is done is done, Connor says that the U.S government and other countries owe it to the Afghan refugees to offer help.
“We are not going to bring them all over here to the states but there are other countries that will take them,” Connor said. “We need to help them. We promised that we would do things for them but there is not much we can do as American people. It depends on the government and our administration, which is totally inept right now.”
When asked if he thought his efforts in Afghanistan were in vain, Connor paused for a moment and responded.
“That is the initial feeling,” Connor said. “We lost 3,000 men and women over there…If I was a Gold Star family I would be on the footsteps of the White House demanding that Biden and Harris get off their butts and do something.”
The Afghans had twenty years to step up and fix their mess. They didn't and President Biden took the action that was way too long in coming and getting us out by following the twice-impeached losers Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan that was signed in Doha, Qatar, by the Taliban and the United States on Feb. 29, 2020. In exchange for a ceasefire with American and allied forces and the severing of ties with terrorist groups, the U.S. pledged to withdraw its forces by May 1, 2021. We do have the responsibility to bring out the Afghans who assisted our troops.
