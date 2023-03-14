Bands and Brews by the Beach

The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach event this Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event will be held by the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage at the London Bridge Beach.

 Courtesy of Kathy Tippett

Spring breakers can rejoice in this year’s music and craft beer festival hosted by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce. This Saturday will see an anticipated thousand attendees gather on the London Bridge Beach for the 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach event.

Similar in name to last year’s event, Kathy Tippett, event manager and vice president of operations for the Chamber, says her organization is the new host for the festival. What began as a community fundraiser birthed by the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership has now been taken over by the Chamber itself.

