Spring breakers can rejoice in this year’s music and craft beer festival hosted by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce. This Saturday will see an anticipated thousand attendees gather on the London Bridge Beach for the 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach event.
Similar in name to last year’s event, Kathy Tippett, event manager and vice president of operations for the Chamber, says her organization is the new host for the festival. What began as a community fundraiser birthed by the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership has now been taken over by the Chamber itself.
As Tippett explains, students from the foundation’s leadership program, Leadership Lake Havasu, create a yearly event or seminar for the community of Havasu. Since the event is typically a one-time affair, Tippett says the Chamber is now preserving the name of last year’s event while adding in details of their own.
In addition to the regular live music and vendors are the craft beer tastings that have been included for this Saturday’s festival.
“The class chooses what it wants to do and follows through to the actual event,” Tippett added. “Bands was such a success and so well received the Chamber decided to host it with the addition of the craft tasting.”
The 21-and-over event is not kid- or pet-friendly, as Tippett states, and will not allow pets on the premises. All ticketers must show photo identification at the gate’s entrance to verify pre-purchased tickets.
Attendees can sample drinks with a complimentary mug that comes with 15 tickets upon entry. Breweries and distilleries include Copper Still Distillery, Rickety Cricket Brewing and Romer Beverage Company, amongst others.
Although no outside pop-ups or coolers are allowed inside of the event, Tippett encourages attendees to bring their own chairs for the grassy area.
Parking is available at Studio 6 Suites located at 1300 McCulloch Blvd N, which is within walking distance of the event area. Additional parking is available at Lake Havasu Marina. Tippett says that shuttles will be periodically traveling between the parking lots to pick up and drop off eventgoers.
This year’s 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage at the London Bridge Beach. General admission presale tickets are $30 per person, $65 for VIP presale or $40 at the gate. Designated driver tickets are available for $20. All presale tickets must be purchased by 3 p.m. on Friday.
