School-aged youth went on an out-of-this-world adventure during Saturday’s 15th Annual Back to School Health Fair that was held at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation, along with sponsors such as Havasu Regional Medical Center, Rotary International and Regional Center for Border Health, Inc., hosted another year of their event that provides free immunizations for students heading into the 2022-23 school year.
Joni Spencer, who is on HCHF’s planning committee, coordinated the weekend health fair that included over 40 vendors. Dance performances by Lake Havasu Ballet added to the ambiance of the auditorium where the event was held. Spencer estimated this year’s attendance numbers to be in the thousands.
“We’ll have a couple hundred kids that need shots and of course, the whole family comes,” Spencer said. “So, it’s about a thousand people.”
Several of the 20 health-related programs offered by HCHF were set up at Saturday’s fair, providing information to parents while engaging the youth with goodie bags and games. Other vendors included River Medical, Milemarkers, Arizona’s Children Association, First Things First and Pet Partners of Lake Havasu City.
“The hospital is here and they’re a very big sponsor of the fair and the foundation,” Spencer added. “They are handing out sports vouchers for kids to get their sports physicals anytime during the year.”
The sports vouchers, as Spencer notes, were paid for by the local Rotary clubs and allow students to receive a physical that is required when registering for a school sports team.
“The Rotary clubs have been fantastic,” Spencer continued. “They provided breakfast and all of the free helmets are from Rotary.”
In addition to the space-themed health fair were raffles for free youth bicycles from Republic Services as well as free popcorn courtesy of Anderson Auto Group. Spencer adds that HCHF hosts other events throughout the year that are geared towards providing immunizations for Havasu’s youth. Hearing exams and eye tests were also available at Saturday’s health fair.
“There are a number of immunizations that are required for kids to go to school in Arizona. Every year, we make sure the kids get those immunizations so they can go to school,” Spencer said. “We always try to make it a fun thing for the kids. We have lots of vendors, lots of games, it’s just a fun time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.