Recognized as one of the largest events that attracts visitors to Lake Havasu City is Desert Storm’s Street Party — an outdoor event showcasing top performance boats.
A myriad of attendees totaling to around 10,000 people will walk the streets of McCulloch Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor says.
From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can view a selection of performance boats from participating boat owners and manufacturers. Travelers to the area should be aware that the event will run along McCulloch Boulevard from Acoma Boulevard down to Riviera Boulevard.
The outdoor event, which Ticknor says grew in size from its inception over a decade ago, has now become one of the most well-known attractions of Desert Storm.
“The community is just super supportive,” Ticknor said. “They come out in droves to this event.”
After Ticknor and Owner Jim Russell acquired Desert Storm last November, a change to the street party’s structure was implemented.
To make dining less of a challenge for visitors, a food court and beer garden will be available on Thursday, Ticknor says. In the lot east of Sanchez Hawkins Fine Jewelers, attendees will find an array of food vendors and seating arrangements.
Referred to as the Eye of the Storm, Springberg-McAndrew Park will contain the beer garden along with other vendors, event registration and official Desert Storm merchandise.
An overwhelming response for the street party prompted a waiting list to be created for the event, Ticknor says. Due to the lack of available space, the event has been listed as officially sold out, he adds.
With word of mouth spreading the news about Desert Storm, the street party is expected to boast thousands of attendees for yet another year, Ticknor describes.
“There’s a lot of chatter on social media. People are super excited for it,” Ticknor said. “We just can’t thank the general population enough. We hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy putting it on.”
