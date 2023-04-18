Desert Storm | Large crowd expected for street party

The Desert Storm Street Party opens to the public at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Tommy Gun Images

Recognized as one of the largest events that attracts visitors to Lake Havasu City is Desert Storm’s Street Party — an outdoor event showcasing top performance boats.

A myriad of attendees totaling to around 10,000 people will walk the streets of McCulloch Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor says.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.