For motorists in the Bullhead City area, power poles have a way of rushing by, towering overhead — easily fading against the surrounding desert scenery. But on Tuesday, many of those poles lay against the ground, their wooden edifices snapped like toothpicks; and leaving thousands of residents without electricity in the midst of a countywide heatwave.
According to Bullhead City Public Information Officer Mackenzie Covert, about 2,000 Bullhead City residents remained without electrical service as of Tuesday afternoon. And although it’s a number far greater than anyone would like, Covert says that as many as 36,000 Bullhead City residents lost electrical service on Sunday, as storms raged throughout the region.
“Mohave Electric Cooperative is close to restoring power to other areas of the city,” Covert said at about noon on Tuesday. “But for other customers, there’s no specific ETA on when power will be restored. All of it’s from the storm … about 50 power poles were knocked down on Sunday. There were microbursts of 80 miles per hour. The storm only lasted about 30 minutes, but it did a lot of damage.”
Information remained limited this week from electrical service provider Mohave Electric Cooperative. But on Tuesday, legions of workers operated alongside the city’s major thoroughfares — under temperatures as high as 112 degrees — to replace downed electrical poles and restore power throughout the city.
Covert says storms of that magnitude are rare in the Bullhead City area, but not unprecedented. And when power outages affected most Bullhead City residents on Sunday, city officials quickly established emergency shelters for area residents.
As of Tuesday, residents could stay at Riverside High School in Mohave Valley, and at Sunrise Elementary School in Bullhead City. Each air-conditioned facility offered selections of snacks, coffee and bottled water donated by area businesses such as Sam’s Club and Safeway.
For hundreds of Bullhead City residents, the shelters were a relief from potentially dangerous summer temperatures. And for some, those shelters provided their only option.
Lisa Harrach and Eric Lisnek, of Bullhead City, arrived at the shelter early Tuesday morning.
“It’s been two days now, and we still don’t have electricity,” Harrach said. “My neighbors had power, and I didn’t understand why we didn’t. I followed the power line … and found that a power line a few blocks from my home had snapped off. (Sunday’s storm) was truly a natural disaster.”
Lisnek and Harrach said they planned to return to their homes Tuesday afternoon to determine whether their power had been restored.
“I kept thinking the power would come back on (Monday),” Lisnek said. “It never did. We slept in my car last night before coming (to Sunrise Elementary). I’m thankful for this place, being in the cool air … it’s a life saver. The storm was pretty intense - it’s the closest we might hopefully ever get to a hurricane.”
According to Lisnek, he and Harrach would stay in a hotel room in Laughlin if their power wasn’t restored by Tuesday evening.
With local hotels becoming a popular option for affected Bullhead City residents, however, rooms may be harder to come by for others.
Judith Governale arrived at the shelter on Monday, with her husband and her dog. Governale and her husband lived in Bullhead City for 16 years, and had never seen a storm like the one that occurred this weekend.
Governale has survived heart disease, and her husband, Joseph Governale, is a cancer survivor. According to Governale, a prolonged power outage - and excessive temperatures this week - was more than either would have been able to endure.
“This shelter saved us,” Governale said. “We couldn’t get into a hotel room (Monday). If this shelter hadn’t been here, I don’t know what we would have done. I don’t think we would have made it … Even our priest was here. He couldn’t take the heat, either.”
According to Covert, the shelter in Bullhead City received 335 residents as of noon Tuesday, with 62 animals. The Bullhead City Animal Shelter also relocated about 50 of its animals to the facility on Monday, in an emergency effort to keep those animals cool in the summer heat.
Efforts continue to help those in need
At Riverside High School, in Mohave Valley, the American Red Cross has organized efforts to shelter and assist residents who need it. Red Cross Northern Arizona Disaster Program Specialist Joshua Ratliff was among representatives on hand at the facility.
“The situation is going pretty well,” Ratliff said. “We’ve had a great response, and we had a good population of people in the shelter last night. Over the next couple of days, if this continues, we may see an influx of people in the shelter. And people are more than welcome to stay the night.”
Ratliff thanked community organizations such as the Salvation Army for providing assistance to people in need this week. But other Mohave County residents can also help.
“Anyone who wants to volunteer to help can visit Redcross.com and sign up,” Ratliff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.