For motorists in the Bullhead City area, power poles have a way of rushing by, towering overhead — easily fading against the surrounding desert scenery. But on Tuesday, many of those poles lay against the ground, their wooden edifices snapped like toothpicks; and leaving thousands of residents without electricity in the midst of a countywide heatwave.

According to Bullhead City Public Information Officer Mackenzie Covert, about 2,000 Bullhead City residents remained without electrical service as of Tuesday afternoon. And although it’s a number far greater than anyone would like, Covert says that as many as 36,000 Bullhead City residents lost electrical service on Sunday, as storms raged throughout the region.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.