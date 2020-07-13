Three Lake Havasu City residents were arrested July 6 on felony drug charges after a two-month investigation allegedly uncovered a heroin and methamphetamine operation at their Alpine Drive home.
The investigation began in June, when police received information that Timothy B. Anderson, 39, Elysa M. Espinosa, 28, Alexis M. Helbert, 24, and Joseph D. McLafferty, 36, may have been involved in the sale of methamphetamines at the address. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, which was served last week.
According to the report, investigators located multiple items of paraphernalia related to possible drug sales within, including two digital scales, glass smoking pipes, syringes and tinfoil containing suspected heroin residue. Quantities of methamphetamine were also found at the residence, the report said.
Anderson, Espinosa, Helbert and McLafferty have each been charged with felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Espinosa and McLafferty have additionally been charged with counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
