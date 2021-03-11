A months-long investigation into alleged heroin, methamphetamine and counterfeit prescription sales in Lake Havasu City ended earlier this week with the arrest of three Havasu residents.
Police served a search warrant Tuesday morning at a residence on the 2300 block of McCulloch Boulevard – about one block south of the Lake Havasu City Police Department – where the three suspects were taken into custody.
According to police, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of methamphetamine were found by investigators at the scene.
Zai Alirez, 24, Ernest Edwards, 25, and Julia Davison, 41, were all charged with felony counts including possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Despite the initial investigation, police did not say this week whether evidence was found to indicate the possible sale of drugs from the residence.
Alirez, Edwards and Davison remained in custody at Lake Havasu City Jail as of Thursday morning.
