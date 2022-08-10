Three were arrested this week on felony drug charges, after witnesses reported an armed suspect in a Lake Havasu City hotel room.
Police responded to the 400 block of London Bridge Road early Wednesday after receiving the report. Officers then made contact with the room’s occupants - later identified as Havasu resident Brianna Hubler, 27, Glendale resident Humberto Zubia, 56, and California resident Charles Ebenal, 31.
Officers conducted a security sweep of the room, and allegedly found multiple drug-related items inside. According to police, however, initial reports of a firearm in the room may have been unfounded.
Lake Havasu City Police and Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives were called to the location, and executed a search warrant for the hotel room. During the search, officers allegedly found items including methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and two 9 mm handguns.
All three were arrested at the scene.
Hubler has been charged with counts including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct, destruction of evidence and two counts of selling narcotic drugs.
Zubia was charged with counts including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct and destruction of evidence.
Ebenal was charged with counts including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct and destruction of evidence.
Each made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, and transferred to Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond each.
