Three motorcycle riders were arrested early Saturday morning after an alleged high speed chase by Lake Havasu City Police officers.
Police were called to a McCulloch Boulevard bar after receiving reports of a fight in the parking lot. The suspects - identified by police as Cecil J. Outlaw, 30, of San Diego; Jack Patterson, 25, of Virginia Beach; and Lake Havasu City resident Trevor R. Pierce, 23 - were allegedly seen leaving the parking lot when officers arrived.
Witnesses at the scene allegedly identified the motorcyclists as the primary parties involved in the fight, and officers pursued the trio from the scene. According to police, the suspects appeared to ignore officers’ flashing lights and commands to stop, as officers’ cruisers approached speeds of 70 miles per hour. The chase allegedly ended in the area of Mulberry Avenue, where officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
Officers confronted the suspects with guns drawn, and they were taken into custody at the scene without further incident.
According to police, each of the three suspects showed visible signs of intoxication at the time of their arrest. Outlaw, Patterson and Pierce were each cited on charges of DUI. Outlaw was additionally charged with one felony count of failure to obey a police officer. Patterson and Pierce were charged with felony counts of unlawful flight from law enforcement.
