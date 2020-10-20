Three people were killed in separate boating incidents on the Colorado River this week.
An accident on the Parker Strip killed a man and a woman Tuesday morning, according to Buckskin Fire Department Chief Troy Maloney.
He said emergency personnel responded at 11:31 a.m. to an accident at Fox’s Resort. They found a single boat wedged under a dock at the RV area. There were two people trapped inside and three others who had been on the boat were on the dock.
One person, a female, was declared dead at the scene. Another person, a male, was transported to La Paz Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The other three people who had been on the boat declined treatment or transport.
La Paz County Sheriff Bill Risen said the boat had been traveling upriver when it was attempting to turn around to go back down the river. He said they could have had some sort of mechanical failure. He added there was no sign alcohol or any other sort of impairment was involved.
No names have been released. Risen described the people on the boat as being in their 70s.
In Lake Havasu City, a man died Monday morning after experiencing an apparent medical issue near Site Six.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the man fell into the water at about 6 a.m. while launching his boat at the location. The victim clung to his boat as it drifted away, police said, until another party was able to help him back into his watercraft. The victim climbed back into the operator’s seat and began to pilot his boat back to the ramp. According to police, however, the victim then lost consciousness and died at the scene.
Investigation into the incident has been undertaken by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to Mohave County investigators, the victim suffered a medical episode while onboard his watercraft, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mohave County Medical Examiner.
According to Sheriff's Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen, the death has not been deemed suspicious.
Reporter Brandon Messick contributed to this report.
