A trio of Lake Havasu City residents were arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 9 after Havas Police officers allegedly found narcotics in their vehicle.
Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Clark Drive when a records check showed the vehicle’s registration had expired. The vehicle’s driver, identified as Chad M. Dillon, 27, possessed neither insurance for the vehicle nor a valid driver’s license, the report said.
Passengers Brianna E. Hubler, 25, and Casey R. Pepper, 32, were allegedly removed from the vehicle when Pepper was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest. An inventory search of the vehicle allegedly yielded four syringes, one of which containing suspected heroin, used cotton balls and a metal spoon covered in brown residue. A vape pen was also found in Dillon’s possession, the report said, which contained suspected THC.
Dillon, Hubler and Pepper were transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where police allegedly found a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine in Hubler’s possession.
Dillon was charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Monday, Dillon remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Hubler was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Monday on $2,500 bond.
Pepper was charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court, and remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Monday on $5,000 bond.
