Three Havasu women awarded scholarships for college education

Mohave Community College Havasu student Arielle Hobble Thompson, left, Liberty University Online student Stacy Benjamin, right, and ASU Havasu student Anjali Sheresta (not pictured) were each awarded $1,500 during the Women’s Network Exchange of Arizona Scholarship and Donor Banquet on Thursday evening.

 Courtesy of Janet Cruz

Continuing studies can be a financial burden for some college-bound students.

On Thursday evening, nonprofit organization Women’s Network Exchange of Arizona recognized three Lake Havasu City women and their collegiate journeys. Through support from local businesses and donors, funds were generated to provide the students with financial help.

Reporter

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

