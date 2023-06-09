Three Havasu women awarded scholarships for college education

Continuing studies can be a financial burden for some college-bound students.
On Thursday evening, nonprofit organization Women’s Network Exchange of Arizona recognized three Lake Havasu City women and their collegiate journeys. Through support from local businesses and donors, funds were generated to provide the students with financial help.
For this year’s scholarship banquet, ASU Havasu student Anjali Sheresta, Mohave Community College Havasu student Arielle Hobble Thompson and Liberty University Online student Stacy Benjamin were each awarded $1,500. Organization president Janet Cruz says the funds will be directly distributed to each of the students’ schools.
The annual banquet recognizes local students who apply for a scholarship before the mid-spring deadline, Cruz continues. Those who lent their support – from individual donors to businesses – are also honored during the yearly ceremony.
With every scholarship, Cruz hopes to continue her organization’s mission of supporting the educational goals of students.
For more information on the Women’s Network Exchange of Arizona, visit www.wnea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.