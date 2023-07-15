Three hospitalized following boat fire north of Bridgewater Channel

A second fire broke out on Saturday evening near the Bridgewater Channel.
Approximately around 5 p.m., Lake Havasu City resident and eyewitness Dana Bosch says she noticed a “really engulfed” boat near the northside of the Channel. Battalion chief Carl Stello from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department confirms the location was close by Kings View Condos, which is north of the London Bridge.
“The police boat was there and he was yelling at everybody, and I heard him say, ‘Everybody is okay and accounted for,’” Bosch recounted. “That’s all I could hear him say.”
According to Stello, three people were treated by AMR paramedics before being transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Ages of the victims were not immediately available at the time of press.
Bosch also says that a jet ski and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.