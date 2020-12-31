Three people were reportedly hospitalized after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on State Route 95. The accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m., in the area of Milepost 196.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, the two-vehicle accident resulted in three victims being transported from the scene to nearby hospitals. According to Public Safety Information Officer Raul Garcia, impairment had not been ruled out as a cause of the accident.
