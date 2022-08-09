Three Lake Havasu City teenagers know what it takes to be successful competitors in the bass fishing community.
Zachary VerBrugge
18-year-old Zachary VerBrugge graduated from Lake Havasu City High School in May and went on to compete in the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American the following month. Verbrugge placed fifth out of 49 competitors at the fishing event that was held in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas.
“There were so many tournaments that you had to qualify for. Some guys were saying they had been fishing for 20 years and hadn’t even qualified for the tournament then,” VerBrugge said. “I was one of the youngest ones, which was pretty cool.”
The high school graduate prepares for tournaments by watching videos and spending more time out on the water. Verbrugge says the extra exposure helps him with unpredictable weather that might surface on competition days.
“You have to follow the weather patterns because when you’re practicing, it could be nice,” Verbrugge said. “Then, [during] a tournament, it’s a storm so then you have to change it up.”
Competitive by nature, VerBrugge enjoys the challenges that come with participating in bass fishing tournaments. Remaining persistent is how the young angler overcomes obstacles that he is faced with.
“I like challenging myself,” VerBrugge said. “It’s pretty rewarding when you set a goal and you achieve it then you come up with something new and keep going from there.”
Support for VerBrugge has come from his parents and grandparents, along with a few others who have made a difference in his journey.
“Joe Uribe Sr., Anderson Toyota and Just 4 Fun Powersports have really helped me a lot especially with traveling cross country,” VerBrugge continued. “Just being able to help me out to get there.”
To continue with his studies, VerBrugge has his sights set on attending Mohave Community College and has already begun online classes in order to receive his license for real estate. The hopeful angler also plans on accomplishing a few more wins in other bass tournaments.
“Fishing the WON Bass U.S. Open, the Arizona Opens, definitely the MLF Toyota Series,” VerBrugge added. “Hopefully, in the near future, maybe try to qualify for the elite series or the Bass Pro Tour.”
His advice for other young anglers is simple – always be on the water.
“You don’t always have to be fishing. Even if you just find a love for being out on the lake. Even if it’s just going snorkeling with your friends and going jet skiing,” VerBrugge continued. “I think once you find out if you really love being on the water, then that’s when you can find a passion for fishing.”
Due to VerBrugge’s placement in June’s MLF tournament, he earned a position in the 2022 MLF Toyota Series Championship that will take place this November in Guntersville, Alabama.
Daniel McCoy and Steven Ally-Brady
Two best friends, both of whom are 16-year-old juniors at LHHS, proved to themselves and to their local community that they have a passion for bass fishing.
Daniel McCoy and Steven Ally-Brady competed as a team in the 13th Annual High School Fishing World Finals & National Championship that was held from June 19-22 in Florence, Alabama. Both of the young anglers received a combined scholarship award in the amount of $120,000 after finishing with the highest rank out of the competition’s western division. The award will be used to fund the teen anglers’ college education at Simpson University in Redding, California.
“There were kids from Zimbabwe, Italy, Canada, Mexico,” McCoy said. “At least half of the whole entire tournament was kids from the western division. We placed well enough to get a scholarship.”
The other half of the duo showed his excitement over receiving the scholarship award, noting that he would be the first in his family to attend college.
“Our families never really went to college. It’s definitely an accomplishment. I’m going to be like one of the first people in my family to go to college,” Ally-Brady continued. “That feels pretty great. Our families are pretty stoked on it.”
Creating a professional bass fishing career is what both teens hope to accomplish.
“Mostly just fish the college opens because there’s a lot of bass fishing out in California. Our college is going to be right there on Lake Shasta,” Ally-Brady said. “Hopefully, save up and by the time we’re out of high school, we’ll have a boat to fish team tournaments.”
The support the duo has received from their family and local community has proven to be worth it during their time spent competing in tournaments.
“Anderson Toyota, the bass shop, the bass club and one of the guys that comes to College Street [Brewery] where I work, helped us a lot,” McCoy added. “He gave us $500 and a couple people gave us hundreds. It helped a lot.”
The teen anglers also have a few people who they look up to in their fishing journey. Justin Kerr, a fellow Havasu native, adds to the duo’s running list of idols.
“The Williams’ brothers, Mike, Mark and Matt. Roy Hawk, for sure,” McCoy said. “John at the tackle shop, we’ve always looked up to him.”
Seen as a confidence booster, fishing in the bass tournaments has also given the teens the ability to face and defeat any challenges that are placed in their way.
“We probably would’ve scored in the top three. The last day of the tournament, we lost a few good ones,” Ally-Brady described. “It was just a nightmare that morning. It was a whole bunch of pressure and we were so stoked. It was just insane.”
With intense pressure comes a learning experience that the duo has learned how to maneuver during those tough times. McCoy adds that catching fish has been a stress reliever when challenging moments have arisen.
“Dealing with catching fish [is a challenge] because it’s hard with all of the pressure and them not wanting to bite or us losing them or missing them,” McCoy said.
When lending advice to young anglers, McCoy suggests keeping a steady line in the water and fishing throughout the day.
“Don’t keep switching out baits. Just stick to what you’re comfortable with,” Ally-Brady continued. “Stay positive. If you’re negative, the negative energy catches up to you.”
The duo will be joining fellow Havasu angler, VerBrugge, in November at the 2022 MLF Toyota Series Championship in Guntersville, Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.