Three fires have broken out over the weekend. Two fires have both been in remote locations on the Hualapai Mountains and one south of Wickieup.
Pine Peak Fire on the mountain was discovered at 9:00 a.m. and was around 9 acres. Fire has been spreading slowly in ponderosa pine fuels and occasionally torching in oak brush according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire is in extremely remote and rugged terrain without road access. Firefighters are working on accessing the fire in the safest way to achieve containment.
Cow Fire on Granite Peak about 30 miles southeast of Kingman, is about 2.5 acres and is not contained. The fire is also in extremely rugged terrain with no road access. Firefighters continue to assess containment opportunities. New fire starts may take priority over the Cow Fire due to the remote location and limited risks according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The last fire, Big Sandy Fire, south of Wikieup is 75 acres and was active throughout the night. Multiple structures have been threatened and several people were evacuated.
