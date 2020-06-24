Lake Havasu Unified School District broke ground for new construction at Thunderbolt Middle School on Wednesday, marking another step toward field renovations in the district.
Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School are both getting upgrades on their athletic fields thanks to a bond that was passed in 2016.
The baseball and softball fields at LHHS will be outfitted with artificial turf, which officials say is cheaper to maintain and should last eight to 12 years while remaining green year-round. The practice field also will get a fresh surface with new sod and a perimeter walking path. The parking lot next to the football stadium will also be improved.
The baseball and softball fields at Thunderbolt Middle School are 18 years old, and in such poor shape that the school’s own physical education department doesn’t use them. Those fields, along with the football field and track, will be getting some improvements. Fresh sod will be added to the fields, and asphalt is expected as the track’s new surface.
Preparations for construction work, like tearing down fencing and backstops, have been going on for a couple of weeks, LHUSD Superintendent Diana Asseier said. Ground was officially broken at Thunderbolt Middle School on Wednesday.
She estimates the bulk of the work to be completed by December, which may cause a small issue for fall sports at Thunderbolt Middle School. Often, the middle school’s teams use the high school’s facilities for practice, but with both schools undergoing renovations, that could have an impact.
But the question of whether there will even be fall sports is still up in the air, Asseier noted, “with everything going on.”
“As long as we’re still in the governor’s phase one of reopening at that time, it doesn’t look like fall sports will be happening,” she said, noting the close physical contact that fall sports such as football and volleyball have.
Concord Construction was awarded the project work, and the negotiated pre-construction fee “is not to exceed $27,200,” according to March LHUSD meeting minutes.
